Daily Horoscope: April 15, 2023

The moon in Aquarius connects with Jupiter in Aries at 6:36 AM and the sun in Aries at 11:16 AM, inspiring a fun, easygoing atmosphere. People could feel especially optimistic and open-minded! The moon enters Pisces at 6:57 PM, inspiring creativity and compassion.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

The moon in Aquarius connects with Jupiter and the sun, both in your sign, Aries, inspiring a fun atmosphere in your social life—but make time to rest as the moon enters Pisces.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

The moon in Aquarius connects with Jupiter and the sun, both in Aries, which could bring some unexpected luck your way! Your intuition can lead you to an exciting opportunity. The moon enters Pisces, lighting up the sector of your chart that rules your social life.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

The moon in Aquarius connects with Jupiter and the sun, both in Aries, making it a fantastic time to network and meet new people! The moon enters Pisces today, too, lighting up the sector of your chart that rules achievement and public recognition.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

A productive energy flows at work and in your finances as the moon in Aquarius connects with Jupiter and the sun, both in Aries. The moon enters fellow water sign Pisces today, too, perhaps bringing exciting opportunities your way.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

The moon in Aquarius connects with Jupiter and the sun, both in Aries, which could find you connecting with especially inspiring, exciting people. The moon enters Pisces, too, and you may be starting a new project or routine.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

The moon in Aquarius connects with Jupiter and the sun, both in Aries, inspiring a productive, problem solving atmosphere. The moon enters Pisces, too, lighting up the relationship sector of your chart and inspiring connection.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

This could be an exciting day in your relationships as the moon in Aquarius connects with lucky Jupiter and the sun, a symbol of strength of vitality, both in Aries. The moon enters Pisces, too, encouraging deep intimacy. Meaningful connections can form.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

The moon in Aquarius connects with Jupiter and the sun, both in Aries, inspiring a productive atmosphere at home and at work. Some fun could be had as the moon enters Pisces, lighting up the sector of your chart that rules romance, creativity, and celebration.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

A fun, friendly energy flows as the moon in Aquarius connects with Jupiter and the sun, both in fellow fire sign Aries. A great celebration could take place! You might be connecting with family or getting cozy at home as the moon enters Pisces.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

Great strides can be made toward building wealth or security as the moon in Aquarius connects with Jupiter and the sun, both in Aries. The moon enters Pisces, too, encouraging communication.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

The moon is in your sign, Aquarius, and it connects with Jupiter and the sun, both in Aries, inspiring a productive atmosphere for communication! There may also be excitement in your local neighborhood today. The moon enters Pisces, which can find you focused on themes like wealth and security.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

You could be working out a way to make a dream come true as the moon in Aquarius connects with Jupiter and the sun, both in Aries. The resources you’re seeking may now become available. Your intuition can lead you someplace exciting. The moon enters your sign today, too, encouraging you to focus on self care!