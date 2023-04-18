Daily Horoscope: April 19, 2023

The moon meets lucky Jupiter in Aries at 1:27 PM, inspiring an energy of expansion! People may feel especially optimistic or easygoing. The solar eclipse in Aries takes place just after midnight at 12:13 AM, which can find us experiencing a radical new start in our lives.

All times ET.

Read your monthly horoscope for April!

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

The moon and Jupiter meet in your sign, Aries, which can find you feeling especially open and easygoing. There’s also a solar eclipse taking place in your sign, which can find you embracing a new side of yourself!

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

You may be connecting with your intuition in some deep and significant way as the moon meets Jupiter in Aries. The solar eclipse in Aries encourages you to carve out time to rest, unwind, and catch up on quality time with yourself. This can be a powerful time to address your work-life balance.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

Your social circle may be expanding in some exciting way as the moon meets Jupiter in Aries. The solar eclipse in Aries can find you connecting with a group or community that impacts your life in an important way!

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

A great achievement can be made in your career as the moon meets Jupiter in Aries! You may be pursuing a new career goal or stepping into an important leadership role during the solar eclipse in Aries.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

The moon in fellow fire sign Aries meets Jupiter, which can find you embarking on a new adventure, and indeed this journey is a remarkable, once-in-a-lifetime, fated-feeling opportunity thanks to the upcoming solar eclipse in Aries!

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

A wealth of resources may become available to you as the moon meets Jupiter in Aries. You could be embracing a totally new approach to managing money with partners, budgeting, or handling issues like debts, taxes, and inheritances during the solar eclipse in Aries.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

Exciting connections can form today as the moon and Jupiter meet in Aries, plus the solar eclipse in Aries inspires radical change in your relationships. Chance meetings may take place!

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

You may be in an especially productive mood as the moon and Jupiter meet in Aries. You could be starting an exciting new project or taking on a new wellness routine during the solar eclipse in Aries, too!

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

The moon joins your ruling planet Jupiter in fellow fire Aries, inspiring romance and creativity! A powerful love connection can grow even stronger, an important celebration could take place, or a meaningful art project may capture your attention during the solar eclipse in Aries.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

An energy of expansion or luck flows at home as the moon meets Jupiter in Aries. You could be moving, rearranging your space, connecting with family, or connecting with the past in some new and significant way during the solar eclipse in Aries.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

Inspiring ideas can be shared as the moon meets Jupiter in Aries, plus today’s solar eclipse in Aries marks the start of an important new discussion. You might also be connecting with your neighborhood in some new and exciting way.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

The moon meets your ruling planet Jupiter in Aries, which can bode well for you financially! Plus, the solar eclipse in Aries might bring an exciting gift, or find you gaining a new source of income, discovering a new talent, or creating more security or comfort in your life.