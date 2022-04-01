Daily Horoscope: April 2, 2022

The moon in Aries connects with Venus in Aquarius at 6:24 AM, creating an affectionate atmosphere—but intense emotions may surface as the moon squares off with Pluto in Capricorn at 9:51 AM. The moon enters sensual earth sign Taurus at 12:50 PM, encouraging us to get comfortable. The sun meets Mercury in Aries at 7:11 PM, which might find us learning a new perspective.

All times ET.

Aries

Your focus may turn to finances and security as the moon enters Taurus today. The sun meets communication planet Mercury in your sign, Aries, which could bring a new conversation or interesting realization.

Taurus

The moon enters your sign today, Taurus, so make time to nourish yourself, physically and emotionally! The sun meets Mercury in Aries, which may find you deeply connecting with your inner voice; make time to journal or meditate.

Gemini

The moon enters Taurus today, encouraging you to slow down and rest—but you might still be in the mood to socialize as the sun meets your ruling planet Mercury in Aries!

Cancer

Your focus may turn to your social life as the moon enters Taurus. The sun meets Mercury in Aries today, kicking up conversations about your career, or bringing an important realization about the direction you want to go.

Leo

The moon enters Taurus today, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules reward and recognition! Exciting opportunities can arrive as the sun and Mercury meet in Aries. A eureka moment may take place.

Virgo

The moon enters fellow earth sign Taurus today, which can find you eager to make travel plans or break out of your usual routine. The sun meets your ruling planet Mercury in Aries, perhaps bringing an important realization about money.

Libra

The moon enters Taurus, which can find you focused on money; maybe paying off a debt or organizing your bills. The sun meets Mercury in your opposite sign Aries and you might be connecting with someone new, learning more about a partner, or realizing something about relationships.

Scorpio

Your focus turns to relationships as the moon enters Taurus today, and you might be starting a new routine as the sun meets Mercury in Aries. A new plan or project can begin!

Sagittarius

The moon enters Taurus, which can find you busy getting your workspace or schedule organized. Conversations about love and art may be stirred as the sun meets Mercury in Aries. You might have a realization about something you truly desire…

Capricorn

The moon enters fellow earth sign Taurus today, illuminating the romance and creativity sector of your chart! The sun meets Mercury in Aries, which may find you having an important realization about your home, family life, or the past.

Aquarius

The moon enters Taurus today, which can bring your attention to your home and family life. It might be an especially busy time for communication as the sun meets Mercury in Aries, bringing interesting news or finding you eager to express yourself. A new idea or conversation may begin…

Pisces

News may come your way as the moon enters Taurus, or you might find yourself in an especially expressive mood! Conversations or realizations about money, belongings, or security can arise as the sun meets Mercury in Aries.