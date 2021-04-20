Daily Horoscope: April 21, 2021

The moon in warm fire sign Leo opposes cool and detached Saturn at 1:56 AM: This isn’t the most affectionate or easygoing planetary connection, but one that demands responsibility and clarity on boundaries.

All times ET.

Aries

The moon in Leo finds you focused on matters of the heart today. This doesn’t only mean romance; your passion projects are also at the fore. The moon opposes Saturn, finding you setting firm boundaries concerning what you love.

Taurus

Your attention is on home and family as the moon moves through Leo, and you’re setting important boundaries regarding your work-life balance as the moon opposes Saturn.

Gemini

The moon in Leo illuminates the communication sector of your chart today! But some obstacles around expression or understanding may take place as the moon opposes Saturn. Today’s all about maturity and patience!

Cancer

The moon in opulent Leo lights up the financial sector of your chart! As much as you would like to spoil yourself, today is all about moderation and budgeting as the moon opposes Saturn, the planet of responsibility.

Leo

The moon is in your sign today, Leo! It’s an important time to get clear about your needs. The moon opposes Saturn, finding you setting firm boundaries in your relationships.

Virgo

It’s a fantastic day to connect with your intuition, reflect on your dreams, and spend time in meditation. Catch up on rest. The moon opposes Saturn, encouraging you to say no to favors being asked of you if you don’t have the time, interest, or energy.

Libra

The moon in Leo illuminates the sector of your chart that rules your social life, but as the moon opposes Saturn, you’re called to be very discerning about who you spend your time and energy with.

Scorpio

The moon in Leo finds you focused on your career and life in public today! You’re making important separations between work and your private life today.

Sagittarius

You’re in a philosophical mood as the moon moves through Leo, but obstacles in communication may take place as the moon opposes Saturn.

Capricorn

The moon in Leo encourages you to be brave as you make big changes in your life. Setting limits around spending may be a big theme today as the moon opposes your ruling planet Saturn.

Aquarius

The moon is in your opposite sign Leo today, lighting up the relationship sector of your chart! Important conversations about boundaries take place as the moon opposes Saturn.

Pisces

The moon in Leo lights up the sector of your chart that rules your daily routines and rituals, and you may find yourself ending a project or kicking a habit as the moon opposes Saturn.

