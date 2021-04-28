Daily Horoscope: April 29, 2021

The moon in Sagittarius connects with strict Saturn at 8:36 AM, encouraging us to set boundaries. Communication planet Mercury connects with dreamy Neptune at 10:27 PM, encouraging us to connect with our intuitions. The moon clashes with Neptune at 11:42 PM, finding us in a sensitive mood.

Aries

Sometimes, before we can make something happen, we need to talk and plan it out. Create a vision board and outline. A helpful energy flows around imagining the future today as Mercury and Neptune connect.

Taurus

It’s a lovely day for networking as messenger planet Mercury mingles with dreamy Neptune: Sincere connections form and conversation flows easily.

Gemini

Your ruling planet Mercury connects with dreamy, creative Neptune today, bringing a big boost to your imagination. You’re having an easy time connecting with the public, and your intuition is strong.

Cancer

Inspiring conversations take place today as messenger planet Mercury connects with dreamy Neptune. It’s a great time to connect with people who share your intellectual interests.

Leo

Having people’s support is very helpful when it comes to success. When people believe in you, it makes getting to “the top” so much easier! It’s a powerful day to rally support as Mercury and Neptune connect.

Virgo

Your ruling planet Mercury connects with dreamy Neptune today, finding you and your partners having inspiring conversations. There’s a lovely, gentle atmosphere around connection!

Libra

Messenger planet Mercury mingles with dreamy Neptune today, finding you smoothing out awkward bumps. It’s a lovely day for problem solving.

Scorpio

Chatty Mercury and intuitive Neptune make a harmonious connection today, which is fantastic for your love life, creative collaborations, and generally connecting with people!

Sagittarius

Messenger planet Mercury connects with sensitive Neptune today, finding you talking about or reconnecting with the past. The moon is in your sign, encouraging you to sit with your emotions.

Capricorn

A sweet energy flows today as chatty Mercury mingles with sensitive Neptune, which bodes well for connecting with your friends, lovers, and artistic collaborators.

Aquarius

Communication planet Mercury connects with intuitive Neptune today, creating a smooth atmosphere for discussing themes like money and security.

Pisces

Chatty Mercury connects with your ruling planet Neptune today, bringing you a massive boost to your already strong intuitive abilities. Sympathy flows as people communicate today.

