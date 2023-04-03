Daily Horoscope: April 4, 2023

The moon in Virgo connects with Venus in Taurus at 2:04 AM, inspiring a sensual, affectionate atmosphere. We may be in a daydreamy mood as the moon opposes Neptune in Pisces at 9:50 AM. The moon enters Libra at 5:51 PM, finding us reflecting on themes like fairness and balance—a full moon in Libra arrives this week! The moon connects with Pluto in Aquarius at 6:13 PM, inspiring a powerfully transformative atmosphere.

All times ET.

Read your monthly horoscope for April!

Stay in the cosmic loop with the VICE horoscopes newsletter. Get horoscopes straight to your inbox when you sign up here!

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

The moon enters Libra today, illuminating the relationship sector of your chart and making it an exciting time to meet someone new, or connect more deeply with a partner.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

The moon enters Libra today, lighting up the sector of your chart that rules your daily routines and habits. This could be a great time to rework your schedule and get reorganized!

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

The moon enters fellow air sign Libra today, lighting up the romance and creativity sector of your chart and inspiring a fun, flirtatious atmosphere! You may be connecting deeply with something—or someone—you love. Your values may become very clear to you.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

The moon enters Libra and lights up the home and family sector of your chart today, inspiring a cozy atmosphere at home and in your personal life. This is a lovely time to redecorate your space or entertain loved ones.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

Communication gets a boost as the moon enters collaborative, intellectual air sign Libra. Juicy information could come your way! You may be taking care of paperwork, too. The mood in your neighborhood is quite busy.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

The moon enters Libra today, lighting up the financial sector of your chart. Discussions about money take place, or you could be reorganizing your budget. This is a great time to check in with yourself about your relationship with money.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

The moon enters your sign today, Libra! The world is on your emotional wavelength, and this is a powerful time to connect with your emotions and focus on self care. This could be an opportunity to let go.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

The moon enters Libra, encouraging you to connect with your intuition. Slow down and catch up on rest, too, dear Scorpio. You may be craving quality time alone. Secrets might be explored.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

The moon enters Libra today, lighting up the sector of your chart that rules your social life. You may be connecting with new friends or focused on networking. A new vision for the future can inspire you.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

The moon enters Libra today, lighting up the sector of your chart that rules your career and reputation. Libra is the zodiac sign of partnership: How are you feeling about teamwork in your career and life in public?

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

The moon enters fellow air sign Libra today, which can find you making travel plans or focusing on school work. New opportunities may come. A conversation could reach an important turning point.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

The moon enters Libra, which could find you focused on money and getting your bills organized. You may be having an important financial discussion with a romantic or business partner.