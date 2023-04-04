Daily Horoscope: April 5, 2023

The moon in Libra squares off with Mars in Cancer at 4:12 AM, which can find us eager to take action, but perhaps anxious about stepping on people’s toes. There’s a way to be direct but kind! Make time to figure out what that looks like for you. Mercury in Taurus connects with Saturn in Pisces at 12:21 PM, inspiring a productive atmosphere for discussing responsibilities and future plans. A full moon in Libra arrives just after midnight, inspiring a powerful release or rebalancing.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

Mercury in Taurus connects with Saturn in Pisces, which can find you figuring out the logistics for a big dream. The upcoming full moon in Libra marks an important turning point in your relationships.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

Mercury is in your sign, Taurus, and today it connects with Saturn in Pisces, which can bode well for teamwork and future planning. The upcoming full moon in Libra may find you finishing an important project or kicking an old habit.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

Your ruling planet Mercury is in Taurus, and today it aligns with taskmaster Saturn in Pisces, which can bode well for your career and future plans. The upcoming full moon in Libra inspires a breakthrough in your love life or creative endeavors.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

Mercury in Taurus aligns with Saturn in fellow water sign Pisces, inspiring a focused, serious, and productive atmosphere. This can be a productive time to discuss commitments. The upcoming full moon in Libra finds you focused on home and family.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

Communication planet Mercury, now in Taurus, connects with taskmaster Saturn in Pisces, which can bode well for discussions about people investing in your talents! Long-term plans could be arranged. The upcoming full moon in Libra may reveal intriguing information.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

Your ruling planet Mercury, now in Taurus, aligns with Saturn in Pisces, which could find you and your romantic or business partners discussing commitments and long-term plans. The upcoming full moon in Libra could mean you’re taking a new approach to finances.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

Mercury in Taurus connects with Saturn in Pisces, inspiring a productive atmosphere that’s great for tackling your to-do list. Solid conversations about future plans take place. There’s a full moon in your sign on the way, which can find you experiencing a deep emotional release.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

Messenger planet Mercury is in your opposite sign Taurus, and today it aligns with Saturn in Pisces, finding you discussing plans and commitments with romantic and creative partners. The upcoming full moon in Libra can mean connecting with your intuition in some significant way.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

Communication planet Mercury is in Taurus, and it connects with Saturn in Pisces, inspiring a focused atmosphere. This can be a fantastic time to accomplish things at home. The upcoming full moon in Libra can find you thinking about your future plans, too.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

Mercury in Taurus connects with your ruling planet Saturn, now in Pisces, which could find you discussing plans and commitments in your creative endeavors or love life. The upcoming full moon in Libra finds you enjoying a career high! There may be a change in your approach to life in the public eye.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

Mercury in Taurus aligns with your ruling planet Saturn, now in Pisces, which can find you making solid plans concerning your living situation, money, or security in general. The upcoming full moon in fellow air sign Libra may bring a conversation to a climax!

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

Mercury in Taurus connects with Saturn, which is now in your sign, boding well for communication. A serious, focused energy flows. The upcoming full moon in Libra can find you settling debts or handling financial concerns.