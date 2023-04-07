Daily Horoscope: April 8, 2023

Mercury in Taurus connects with Mars in Cancer at 2:29 AM, which can find discussions moving along swiftly. Communication may be clear and direct. The moon in Scorpio opposes Uranus in Taurus at 9:56 AM, stirring up surprising feelings, and perhaps finding us eager to try something totally new.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

Mercury in Taurus connects with your ruling planet Mars, now in Cancer, which can bode well for communication regarding money, home, or your sense of security and comfort in general. The moon in Scorpio opposing Uranus in Taurus finds you exploring unexpected feelings about money or other resources you share with partners, in love or business.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

Mercury in your sign, Taurus, connects with Mars in Cancer, inspiring a busy, productive atmosphere for communication. The moon in Scorpio opposes Uranus, also in your sign, which could find you exploring surprising feelings concerning partnership.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

Productive discussions about making dreams come true take place as your ruling planet Mercury in Taurus connects with Mars in Cancer! The moon in Scorpio opposes Uranus in Taurus, which could find you busy with unexpected tasks.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

Mercury in Taurus connects with Mars, which is in your sign, inspiring a busy atmosphere in your social life and a productive energy around teamwork. The moon in Scorpio opposes Uranus in Taurus, and you may be connecting with someone unexpectedly.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

Productive discussions about your big career dreams could take place as Mercury in Taurus connects with Mars in Cancer. Connecting with your inner voice can take you far. The moon in Scorpio opposes Uranus in Taurus, finding you making unexpected shifts that impact your work-life balance.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

Your ruling planet Mercury, now in Taurus, connects with Mars in Cancer, making for an exciting atmosphere: Fantastic social connections form, and great progress is made toward your goals. The moon in Scorpio opposes Uranus in Taurus, perhaps bringing surprising news.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

Mercury in Taurus connects with Mars in Cancer, which could make it an exciting time in your career! Productive discussions about money take place, and you might be making a surprising decision about how you want to invest your resources as the moon in Scorpio opposes Uranus in Taurus.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

Mercury in Taurus connects with Mars in Cancer, inspiring a productive energy for communication within your relationships. You may connect with someone in an unexpected way as the moon in Scorpio opposes Uranus in Taurus.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

Lingering issues can finally be resolved as Mercury in Taurus connects with Mars in Cancer! You could be shaking up your routine in some unexpected way as the moon in Scorpio opposes Uranus in Taurus.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

Mercury in Taurus connects with Mars in Cancer, inspiring a productive atmosphere for communication in your relationships! Unexpected drama might pop up in your social life, but so could some unexpected fun as the moon in Scorpio opposes Uranus in Taurus.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

Mercury in Taurus connects with Mars in Cancer, inspiring a productive atmosphere at home. The moon in Scorpio opposes your ruling planet Uranus, currently in Taurus, which might find you considering taking a risk: You’re ready for something new!

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

Mercury in Taurus connects with Mars in Cancer, inspiring a thoughtful, productive atmosphere for communication, and unexpected news may come your way as the moon in Scorpio opposes Uranus in Taurus.