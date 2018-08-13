Daily Horoscope: August 14, 2018

The Moon enters Libra at 12:57 AM, encouraging a social, chatty atmosphere today. Energy is high at 12:37 AM, when the Moon connects with passionate Mars, which is currently retrograde—but we hit obstacles when the Moon clashes with Saturn at 5:55 AM. The Moon meets Venus at 2:05 PM, creating a gentle, affectionate energy, and plenty of talk takes place this evening when the Moon and Mercury retrograde connect at 10:09 PM.

All Times EST.

Videos by VICE

The Moon enters social air sign Libra today, finding you in a busy and talkative mood. Good news arrives this afternoon, and tonight you find yourself in an especially chatty mood as Mercury, which is currently retrograde in your sign, connects with the Moon.

Your ruling planet Mercury is retrograde, encouraging you to slow down and rethink things. Today, the Moon enters Libra, lighting up the financial sector of your chart; reconsider your ideas about security—both the financial and emotional kind.

The Moon enters your sign today, Libra, asking you to check in with yourself emotionally. Cute, flirty vibes arrive this afternoon, and tonight you are running into old friends.

The Moon enters Libra today and encourages you to slow down and get some rest. Your intuition is especially sharp today! A juicy secret may be shared, too, Scorpio.

The Moon enters social air sign Libra today, illuminating the friendship and community sector of your chart. While you’re in the mood to network, the Moon in Libra, the sign of justice, is also inspiring you on a deeper level to make changes in society.

Your focus turns to your career, reputation, and public life today, as the Moon enters diplomatic Libra. Lovely opportunities come your way this afternoon! Tonight, a missing piece of information arrives.

The Moon enters fellow air sign Libra and inspires you to focus on the big picture. Good news from faraway places arrives this afternoon, and interesting conversations come up in your relationships tonight. Something you didn’t understand before may become clear now.

You’re in a sensitive mood today, as the Moon enters Libra and illuminates a very emotional sector of your chart—it’s time to let go of your baggage. Libra is a cool, logical air sign, so get clear about your most complicated feelings.

The Moon enters Libra today and lights up the relationship sector of your chart, Aries, and this afternoon, good vibes are flowing in your relationships. Fun is in the air this evening—revisit a place where you always have fun but haven’t visited in a while.

The Moon enters air sign Libra today, encouraging you to get organized and focus on building a better work/life balance. The Moon meets with your ruling planet Venus this afternoon, finding you in a good mood as you do your chores.

The Moon enters fellow air sign Libra today, inspiring you to have fun, flirt, and be creative. This afternoon brings an especially affectionate energy. This evening is very chatty, with the Moon connecting with your ruling planet Mercury, which is currently retrograde.