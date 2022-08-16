Daily Horoscope: August 17, 2022

The moon is in grounded earth sign Taurus today, encouraging us to connect with physical senses and go at our own pace. The moon in Taurus squares off with Venus in Leo at 11:54 AM, which can find us feeling especially affectionate and eager to connect! We could be making choices about what we value and how we want to invest our energy.

Aries: March 20, 2022 – April 19, 2022

The moon in Taurus can find you focused on finances and themes like security or comfort, and as it squares off with Venus in Leo, you’re getting clear on how you want to invest your resources, and how you don’t.

Taurus: April 19, 2022 – May 20, 2022

The moon is in your sign today, Taurus: The world is on your emotional wavelength! The moon squares off with Venus in Leo, which can find you eager to get cozy at home with loved ones.

Gemini: May 20, 2022 – June 21, 2022

The moon in Taurus encourages you to rest and relax, dear Gemini, but it might be a busy day for communication anyway! Sweet messages or a bit of gossip may come your way as the moon squares off with Venus in Leo.

Cancer: June 21, 2022 – July 22, 2022

The moon in Taurus squares off with Venus in Leo, which can stir up a bit of drama in your social life, but some excitement and passion could be in the atmosphere, too! You might be making important choices about how you want to invest your time.

Leo: July 22, 2022 – August 22, 2022

Your focus may be on your career today as the moon moves through Taurus, and you’re feeling especially popular as the moon squares off with Venus, which is currently in your sign, Leo!

Virgo: August 22, 2022 – September 22, 2022

The moon is in fellow earth sign Taurus today, which can find you inspired to make travel plans or dive deeper into your studies. As the moon squares off with Venus in Leo, you could be making decisions about which social circles you want to participate in while on these journeys!

Libra: September 22, 2022 – October 23, 2022

The moon in Taurus squares off with your ruling planet Venus, currently in Leo, which can inspire a fun, busy atmosphere in your social life. However, you might also be making decisions about who you want to keep in touch with, or which new circles you’d like to join.

Scorpio: October 23, 2022 – November 22, 2022

The moon is in Taurus today, activating the relationship sector of your chart and encouraging connection, and the moon squares off with Venus in Leo, which can find you and your partners (in love, business, or otherwise) discussing your goals and values.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2022 – December 21, 2022

The moon in Taurus can find you busy tackling your to-do list today, but as the moon squares off with Venus in fellow fire sign Leo, some fun and adventure may be on the way! If your schedule is lacking in structure or flexibility, correcting that might be at the top of your mind.

Capricorn: December 21, 2021 – January 19, 2022

The moon is in fellow earth sign Taurus today, illuminating the romance and creativity sector of your chart! The moon squares off with Venus in Leo, which can inspire a passionate atmosphere! An important realization about values may take place.

Aquarius: January 19, 2022 – February 18, 2022

You may be busy sprucing up your space or getting cozy at home as the moon moves through Taurus. The moon squares off with Venus in Leo, which can find you particularly interested in connecting with others!

Pisces: February 18, 2022 – March 20, 2022

The moon in Taurus illuminates the communication sector of your chart today, and it squares off with Venus in Leo, which can find you having discussions and making decisions about what’s important to you and how you want to spend your time and energy.