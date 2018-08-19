Daily Horoscope: August 20, 2018

The Moon in Sagittarius and the Sun in Leo make a harmonious connection at 7:47 PM, encouraging a playful, adventurous, and sunny atmosphere. The energy shifts this evening at midnight as the Moon enters solid earth sign Capricorn, encouraging us to stay focused on our goals—but indulge in some physical pleasure, too!

The Moon is in fun-loving Sagittarius today, finding you in an especially creative mood, and romance is on the way as well! This is a fantastic evening to have some fun…at least until the Moon enters hard working Capricorn later tonight, inspiring you to get back to work!

The Moon in Sagittarius encourages you to get cozy with your loved ones as it lights up the sector of your chart that rules home and family. Especially peaceful vibes around sensitive situations flow this evening!

Mercury retrograde is finally over, which means communication in your life is flowing much more easily, and you may get some excellent news tonight or meet some very exciting, inspiring people!

Your focus is on cash today as the Moon in Sagittarius lights up the financial sector of your chart, and harmonious energy flows around career this evening. The Moon enters Capricorn tonight and brings news your way.

The Moon is in your sign for most of today, Sagittarius, so make time to nourish yourself! This evening brings exciting and lucky opportunities your way—especially if you decide to try something new.

The Moon in Sagittarius lights up the sleep and solitude sector of your chart, so make time to unwind. This is a lovely evening to catch up with yourself about an issue that’s been weighing on your heart—you’ll be able to work through a lot, and the Moon enters your sign this evening, too!

The Moon is in fun fire sign Sagittarius today, encouraging you to socialize and connect with likeminded people. It’s an especially good evening to connect with partners since everything has an easy flow to it. Don’t be surprised if you get tired earlier than usual this evening.

The Moon is in Sagittarius today, encouraging you to chase after your dreams. This is a fantastic evening to wow your colleagues or impress someone you want to work with, Pisces!

The Moon is in fellow fire sign Sagittarius for most of today, Aries, inspiring you to see new places and learn new things. An invitation to have lots of fun will come your way tonight!

The Moon is in philosophical Sagittarius today, finding you reflecting on deep ideas and emotions. It’s a powerful evening to work through any pain you’ve been holding on to. The Moon enters fellow earth sign Capricorn this evening, bringing opportunities your way.

You’re focused on your relationships today, as the Moon in Sagittarius finds you having important conversations with people, especially this evening. Things get very steamy as the Moon enters the sign of the lusty sea goat, Capricorn, tonight.