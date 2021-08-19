Daily Horoscope: August 20, 2021

Mercury, the planet of communication, harmonizes with Uranus, the planet of the unexpected, at 4:05 AM, bringing about quick and surprising resolutions. The moon enters air sign Aquarius at 4:48 AM while on its way to this weekend’s full moon. Issues concerning authenticity are coming up. The moon harmonizes with love planet Venus, allowing us to access affection, at 2:01 PM. The moon meets serious Saturn at 7:55 PM, connecting us to our responsibilities.

All times ET.

Videos by VICE

Aries

The moon enters your chart’s house of objectives and goals, connecting you with the people who make it all possible! Having good connections with your friends, or being able to understand your shared wants, is easy as the moon harmonizes with Venus, the planet of desires. Commitments and sacrifices are made for the cause as the moon meets serious Saturn.

Taurus

The moon enters fellow fixed sign Aquarius, bringing your attention to your public life. You’re able to give people what they want, or find an easy resolution to job and health related issues, as the moon harmonizes with your planetary ruler Venus. You’re encountering authorities and rules as the moon meets with serious Saturn.

Gemini

Your planetary ruler Mercury harmonizes with Uranus, the planet of the unexpected, bringing you a lot of random thoughts. It would be helpful if you could write them down or find a way to keep your nerves from going totally haywire. Coping mechanisms can look like talking to friends, or listening to stories from other perspectives, as the moon enters fellow air sign Aquarius.

Cancer

The moon enters a sensitive and psychic sector of your chart, bringing your attention to what is on other people’s plates, rather than the table directly in front of you. Resources are flowing as the moon harmonizes with money planet Venus. There’s a concern about lack, though, as the moon meets Saturn, the planet of duty and minimalism. Prepare for rules and restrictions.

Leo

The moon enters your chart’s house of partnerships, bringing your attention to relationship dynamics, which will be highlighted again during this weekend’s full moon. Peaceful and lovely conversations flow as the moon harmonizes with love planet Venus. Interpersonal boundaries are understood as the moon meets serious Saturn.

Virgo

Your planetary ruler Mercury harmonizes with Uranus, the planet of the unexpected, bringing you radical and inspired ideas. This is a time when your mind is its most inventive, so be sure to write things down! The moon enters you chart’s house of work and routine, giving you an intuitive understanding of what responsibilities you have toward others.

Libra

The moon enters fellow air sign Aquarius, putting you in the mood to socialize and create. You are the life of the party as the moon harmonizes with your planetary ruler Venus, making social engagements and dates more favorable. The moon meets Saturn and you’re being responsible when it comes to who and what you don’t have time for!

Scorpio

The moon enters fellow fixed sign Aquarius, putting you in touch with your roots. This weekend’s full moon will highlight your home and family life. As the moon harmonizes with sweet Venus, you find pleasures in hidden things or things that are out of sight. You’re even more mysterious than usual. Issues concerning discipline and duty arise as the moon meets Saturn.

Sagittarius

The moon enters your chart’s house of communication and commuting, putting you in a busy way. Things are about to reach a peak as the full moon approaches. The moon harmonizes with sweet Venus, making it easy to find friends who’ll join you during your chores and responsibilities. You’re encountering some boundaries or regulations as the moon meets Saturn.

Capricorn

The moon enters your chart’s house of personal resources, connecting you to what you need in order to feel fully supported. Financial issues at work are resolved as the moon harmonizes with Venus, the planet of love and money. The moon meets with your planetary ruler Saturn, which can feel like a financial burden. Remember to laugh and have fun—it’s the weekend, after all!

Aquarius

The moon enters your sign, putting you back in the room. Harmonious vibes and good spirits flow as the moon harmonizes with love planet Venus, making things pleasant. The moon mets your planetary ruler Saturn, which means you may be stopping yourself or practicing self-discipline in order to have a sustainable future.

Pisces

The moon enters a hidden sector of your chart, which can put you off the map! You might find yourself on your own, whether you need to be or want to be. You’re finding alone time pleasant as the moon harmonizes with Venus, but isolation might also feel heavy as you live up to your duties and expectations as the moon meets Saturn.

Want these horoscopes sent straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for the newsletter.