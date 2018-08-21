Daily Horoscope: August 22, 2018

The Moon in Capricorn squares off with Venus at 6:36 AM, then connects with Neptune at 7:28 AM and with Jupiter at 8:21 AM to create an especially dreamy, optimistic, and affectionate mood—just watch out for laziness! The vibe shakes up this afternoon, when the Moon meets power planet Pluto at 2:45 PM.

All Times EST.

You’re busy checking off items on your to-do list, thanks to the influence of the Moon in Capricorn. Today is the last day of Leo season, so make the most of it: Celebrate yourself and your life’s journey in the biggest way you can.

The Moon is in Capricorn, and while you both have this reputation as goody-goody, hard-working, and boring earth signs, we know the truth—which is that you’re both lusty sensualists! Have fun today, Virgo.

The Moon is in Capricorn, finding you in the mood to curl up at home with loved ones. You’re feeling nostalgic and your cravings are strong this morning as the Moon squares off with your ruling planet, Venus.

The Moon in Capricorn lights up the communication sector of your chart today, and with the Moon meeting your ruling planet Pluto this afternoon, some deep and intriguing conversations are sure to come your way.

Your focus is on money today, Sagittarius, thanks to the Moon in driven earth sign Capricorn. Creative, out-of-the-box thinking takes place at work; there’s a productive energy in the air!

The Moon is in your sign today, Capricorn, and the world is on your emotional wavelength. Feelings are especially intense this afternoon as the Moon meets with the planet of death and rebirth, Pluto—but amazing transformation may be made!

The Moon in Capricorn asks you to slow down today, Aquarius; intense emotions are in the air as the Moon meets with Pluto, the planet of death and rebirth. Feelings are bubbling to the surface, so don’t ignore them—address them head-on instead!

Today’s Moon in Capricorn finds you in a social mood and eager to network. You’re sure to connect with some very exciting and powerful people this afternoon as the Moon meets with the planet of transformation, Pluto.

Your career and public life are on your mind today thanks to the Moon in Capricorn, and you’re ready to make some powerful moves this afternoon. Leo season is nearly at an end, so find a reason to have a party before the Sun enters Virgo tomorrow; the start of Virgo season will find you very focused on your work.

The Moon is in fellow earth sign Capricorn today, Taurus, finding you in the mood to explore and learn new things. This afternoon brings an especially transformative conversation or discovery.

Powerful emotions come up for you today, thanks to the Moon in Capricorn, and it’s important that you don’t ignore these feelings, Gemini. Addressing them head-on is the only way you can move forward.