Daily Horoscope: August 22, 2023

The moon in Scorpio makes a harmonious connection with Saturn in Pisces at 3:33 AM, inspiring a supportive and stable atmosphere. Venus retrograde in Leo squares off with Jupiter in Taurus at 8:16 AM, which could find us in the mood to party, though a lazy or confusing energy may arise as Mars in Virgo opposes Neptune in Pisces at 4:34 PM. Keep your plans flexible and try to stay grounded: Avoid friends who encourage you to over-indulge or fixate on negativity. Our desire for love can be very strong today and we may also feel especially sensitive.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

Venus retrograde in fellow fire sign Leo squares off with Jupiter in Taurus, which could find you feeling eager to express your passionate emotions…and go shopping! But it would be wise to go slow today as your ruling planet Mars in Virgo opposes Neptune in Pisces. A lazy energy is in the air, and there may be delays in achieving your goals.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

Your ruling planet Venus, now retrograde in Leo, squares off with Jupiter in your sign, Taurus, inspiring a hugely romantic and creative atmosphere. However, people might also be lazy or pessimistic as Mars in Virgo opposes Neptune in Pisces.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

You may feel eager to express your desires and expectations as Venus retrograde in Leo squares off with Jupiter in Taurus—but the message might go over someone’s head as Mars in Virgo opposes Neptune in Pisces. Take it slow! Your work-life balance may also require adjustment.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

Watch your spending as Venus retrograde in Leo squares off with Jupiter in Taurus. Mars in Virgo opposes Neptune in Pisces, perhaps spelling miscommunication! People may be lazy or even shady at this time. If something sounds too good to be true, trust your gut.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

Venus is retrograde in your zodiac sign, Leo, and it squares off with Jupiter in Taurus, which could find you receiving plenty of applause as you stand in the spotlight! However, confusion about money or other resources may cloud the day as Mars in Virgo opposes Neptune in Pisces. Take it slow and get things in writing.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

An emotional breakthrough can take place as Venus retrograde in Leo squares off with Jupiter in Taurus! But laziness may arise in your partnerships as Mars in Virgo opposes Neptune in Pisces. Surround yourself with people who are grounded and practical.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

Your ruling planet Venus is retrograde in Leo, and today it squares off with Jupiter in Taurus, bringing big fun and excitement to your social life! However, there may be some scheduling confusion as Mars in Virgo opposes Neptune in Pisces. Keep your plans flexible.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

Venus retrograde in Leo squares off with Jupiter in Taurus, inspiring excitement and romance, but your ruling planet Mars in Virgo opposes Neptune in Pisces, perhaps spelling confusion in your social life. Someone’s lazy, shady, or pessimistic side can be revealed.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

Exciting plans can come together as Venus retrograde in fellow fire sign Leo squares off with Jupiter in Taurus. Confusion at home or at work might steal your attention as Mars in Virgo opposes Neptune in Pisces. Emotionally, it would be wise not to over-romanticize the past. Find ways to stay present.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

Venus retrograde in Leo squares off with Jupiter in Taurus, inspiring creativity and romance but, miscommunication, laziness, or shadiness may arise as Mars in Virgo opposes Neptune in Pisces. Surround yourself with grounded, mature people.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

Venus retrograde in Leo squares off with Jupiter in Taurus, which could bring excitement to your close relationships, though there may be stress or confusion about money as Mars in Virgo opposes Neptune in Pisces. Stay grounded and notice when you’re worried about something unfounded.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

Exciting news, flirtatious banter, and fun opportunities arise as Venus retrograde in Leo squares off with Jupiter in Taurus. However, Mars in Virgo opposes your ruling planet Neptune in your sign, Pisces, which can also find you navigating confusion or fears around your relationships. You might feel sensitive today as there may be quite a few ups and downs. Do your best to stay grounded, and don’t spend time worrying about things that haven’t happened!