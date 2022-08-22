Daily Horoscope: August 23, 2022

The moon in Cancer makes a helpful connection with brilliant Uranus in Taurus at 10:51 AM, inspiring upgrades, experimentation, and exciting discussions! The moon connects with dreamy Neptune in Pisces at 10:26 PM, bringing emotional flow and creativity.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2022 – April 19, 2022

Unexpected gifts may arrive as the moon in Cancer mingles with Uranus in Taurus. You might be feeling nostalgic or sentimental at this time. Emotional healing can take place as the moon connects with Neptune in Pisces.

Taurus: April 19, 2022 – May 20, 2022

Exciting news and ideas can be shared as the moon in Cancer connects with genius Uranus, which is currently in your sign, Taurus. Easy energy flows in your social life as the moon mingles with Neptune in Pisces.

Gemini: May 20, 2022 – June 21, 2022

The moon in Cancer can find you focused on finances today. The moon mingles with dreamy Neptune in Pisces, which may boost your creativity, and also bode well for your career or reputation!

Cancer: June 21, 2022 – July 22, 2022

The moon is in your sign today, Cancer, encouraging you to connect with your feelings and focus on yourself. Exciting social connections can form as the moon mingles with Uranus in Taurus. Inspiring discussions may take place as the moon connects with Neptune in Pisces.

Leo: July 22, 2022 – August 22, 2022

Luxuriation is today’s theme as the moon moves through Cancer! Some unexpected attention could come your way, too, as the moon mingles with Uranus in Taurus. An emotional breakthrough can take place as the moon connects with Neptune in Pisces.

Virgo: August 22, 2022 – September 22, 2022

The moon in Cancer lights up the sector of your chart that rules your social life, and unexpected connections can form as the moon mingles with wildcard Uranus in Taurus. The moon also mingles with Neptune in Pisces inspiring a serene, dreamy mood in your relationships!

Libra: September 22, 2022 – October 23, 2022

Your focus may be on your career today as the moon moves through Cancer. People might be eager to invest in you and some unexpected support could come your way as the moon connects with Uranus in Taurus.

Scorpio: October 23, 2022 – November 22, 2022

The moon is in fellow water sign Cancer today, which can find you inspired to plan your next vacation. Your focus may also be on your education or learning at this time. Chance meetings could take place as the moon mingles with Uranus in Taurus, and creativity and romance flow as the moon connects with Neptune in Pisces.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2022 – December 21, 2022

The moon in Cancer can find you and your partners having deep discussions about themes like money or other shared resources. The moon mingles with brilliant Uranus in Taurus, inspiring a problem solving atmosphere. Upgrades could take place. Nostalgia flows as the moon mingles with Neptune in Pisces.

Capricorn: December 21, 2021 – January 19, 2022

The moon is in your opposite sign Cancer today, illuminating the romance sector of your chart. Unexpected thrills may take place as the moon mingles with wildcard Uranus in Taurus. Profound conversations can occur as the moon connects with Neptune in Pisces.

Aquarius: January 19, 2022 – February 18, 2022

The moon in Cancer can find you busy getting organized and tending to your to-do list. You may be eager to spruce up your home and institute some changes and upgrades as the moon mingles with your ruling planet Uranus, currently in Taurus. Creativity flows as the moon connects with Neptune in Pisces.

Pisces: February 18, 2022 – March 20, 2022

The moon is in fellow water sign Cancer, inspiring romance and creativity! Surprising invitations may come your way as the moon mingles with Uranus in Taurus. The moon connects with your ruling planet Neptune, which is in your sign, Pisces, inspiring magic and whimsy!