Daily Horoscope: August 23, 2023

The moon in Scorpio squares off with Venus in Leo at 12:10 AM, asking us if what we thought we wanted is what we truly desire. Big emotions emerge as the moon opposes Jupiter in Taurus at 12:48 AM. The sun enters Virgo at 5:01 AM, inspiring us to be helpful to each other, and encouraging careful thought in all we do.

The moon mingles with Mercury in Virgo at 1:03 PM, igniting communication. The moon opposes Uranus in Taurus at 3:19 PM, perhaps bringing surprises. The past can be revisited as Mercury retrograde begins at 3:59 PM—but watch out for miscommunications and delays! The moon aligns with Neptune in Pisces at 10:33 PM, inspiring our imaginations and encouraging creativity.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

Virgo season is here! This can be a productive time of year for you, Aries. You could be starting a new gig or project, or revisiting a previously missed opportunity or project you had to put on the back burner as Mercury retrograde begins in Virgo.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

The sun enters fellow earth sign Virgo today, inspiring romance and creativity! You may revisit an art project or reconnect with a crush or lover as Mercury retrograde begins in Virgo, too.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

Your focus can turn to your home and family life as the sun enters Virgo, and you could be reconnecting with the past in some significant way as your ruling planet Mercury begins its retrograde in Virgo.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

Communication sees an uptick as the sun enters Virgo, and conversations are revisited and plans reworked as Mercury begins its retrograde in Virgo. Instead of pushing new plans and ideas forward, perhaps focus on wrapping up loose ends.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

Your focus can turn to money today as the sun enters Virgo! You could be reworking your budget or revisiting negotiations as Mercury retrograde begins in Virgo. Be careful not to misplace things. That said, you might find something you thought you lost!

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

Happy solar return, dear Virgo! The sun enters your sign today, reinvigorating you with passion and energy. Mercury retrograde begins in your sign, too, which can find you reconnecting with a past version of yourself.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

Virgo season and Mercury retrograde (also in Virgo) begin today, urging you to slow down and rest, dear Libra! This can be a powerful time to explore your spirituality or your subconscious. Connecting with your inner voice may reveal something special.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

Your focus turns to your social life and you may be reconnecting with old friends as the sun enters Virgo and Mercury begins its retrograde in Virgo. You might also rediscover an old hobby!

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

Your focus turns to your career as the sun enters Virgo, and you could be revisiting discussions about your career and your life in the spotlight as Mercury begins its retrograde in Virgo!

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

The sun enters fellow earth sign Virgo today, plus Mercury begins its retrograde in Virgo, which can find you reworking travel plans or rethinking your approach to things like school or publishing.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

The sun enters Virgo today, plus Mercury begins its retrograde in Virgo, which can find you revisiting discussions about money with your partners. You may be settling a debt or cutting ties with the past. Something forgotten could be rediscovered.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

The sun enters your opposite sign Virgo today, plus Mercury begins its retrograde in Virgo, which may find you running into people from your past! Your focus is on partnership at this time, and you’re learning intriguing things about the people you’re partnered with.