Daily Horoscope: August 24, 2021

The moon in water sign Pisces meets dreamy Neptune at 12:50 AM, inspiring creativity, and a transformative energy flows as the moon connects with powerful Pluto at 5:12 AM. The moon enters bold fire sign Aries at 2:57 PM, inspiring courage—but we may feel confused or sleepy as Mercury opposes Neptune at 9:14 PM.

All times ET.

Aries

You’re getting in touch with your feelings and putting yourself first as the moon enters Aries. Confusion regarding your schedule may arise as Mercury opposes Neptune. Make time to rest!

Taurus

Don’t push yourself too hard today, Taurus. The moon enters Aries, encouraging you to rest. Mercury opposes Neptune, making for confusion. Take it slow!

Gemini

You’re in the mood to socialize today as the moon enters fire sign Aries! But some confusion may arise as your ruling planet Mercury opposes Neptune. Take it slow when it comes to making commitments.

Cancer

The moon enters Aries today, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules your career! But your communications and commutes may be frustrating today as Mercury opposes Neptune. You have big plans, but don’t rush things today.

Leo

The moon enters fellow fire sign Aries today, finding you in an adventurous mood! It’s an exciting time to plan a trip or focus on your studies—just watch out for miscommunications concerning money today as Mercury opposes Neptune.

Virgo

The moon enters Aries, making it a powerful time to release the past. Communication between you and your partners may feel confused or delayed as your ruling planet Mercury opposes Neptune. Be patient and save important conversations for another day.

Libra

You’re focused on your relationships today as the moon enters your opposite sign Aries. Communication planet Mercury opposes hazy Neptune, which may bring confusion as you try to organize plans.

Scorpio

The moon enters Aries, inspiring you to get your work space organized, but communication may be difficult in your social life today as Mercury opposes Neptune.

Sagittarius

The moon enters fellow fire sign Aries, illuminating the romance and creativity sector of your chart and bringing a fun atmosphere. However, misunderstandings about the past or regarding future plans might take place as Mercury opposes Neptune; find ways to stay in the present.

Capricorn

You’re focused on your home and family life today as the moon enters Aries. Communication planet Mercury opposes Neptune, which could find you feeling mentally exhausted. Save important conversations for another time.

Aquarius

The moon enters Aries today, illuminating the communication sector of your chart and bringing news your way. However, messenger planet Mercury opposes hazy Neptune, which could bring some misunderstandings, especially about money.

Pisces

Your attention turns to finances as the moon enters Aries, but miscommunications may take place between you and your partners as Mercury opposes your ruling planet Neptune. Accepting ambiguity and practicing patience would be the best ways to approach things at this time.

