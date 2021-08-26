Daily Horoscope: August 27, 2021

The moon enters luxurious earth sign Taurus at 12:27 AM, and creativity flows as the moon connects with the sun at 9:19 AM. The moon clashes with strict Saturn at 5:04 PM, finding us in a serious and focused mood. We may need to turn down invitations or spend more time on our responsibilities.

All times ET.

Aries

The moon enters Taurus today, bringing your focus to material matters, like money and your belongings. The energy is productive as the moon connects with the sun, and you’re setting boundaries around your time, energy, and resources as the moon clashes with Saturn.

Taurus

The moon enters your sign today, Taurus! It’s a wonderful time to connect with your feelings. Romance and creativity flow as the moon connects with the sun. You’re setting important boundaries around your career and work as the moon clashes with Saturn.

Gemini

Slow down and rest today as the moon enters Taurus. Easy energy flows at home as the moon mingles with the sun. The moon clashes with taskmaster Saturn, asking you to be very purposeful about how you spend your time and energy.

Cancer

You’re in the mood to connect with friends today as the moon enters Taurus. Easy energy flows around communication as the moon connects with the sun. You’re seriously reflecting on how you want to invest your time and energy as the moon clashes with Saturn.

Leo

You’re focused on your career today as the moon enters Taurus, and a productive energy flows, especially when it comes to money, as the moon connects with the sun. The moon clashes with Saturn, finding you and your partners confronting important issues.

Virgo

You’re in the mood to travel or break out of your usual routine today as the moon enters Taurus, and the moon’s connection with the sun has you feeling especially adventurous. The moon clashes with Saturn, finding you prioritizing your responsibilities before you go off and explore!

Libra

The moon enters Taurus, encouraging you to leave the past behind you, especially as it makes a helpful connection with the sun. The moon clashes with Saturn, which may find you in a serious mood.

Scorpio

The moon enters your opposite sign Taurus today, illuminating the relationship sector of your chart, and easy energy flows around connection as the moon meets the sun. Important boundaries are set in your personal life as the moon clashes with Saturn.

Sagittarius

The moon enters Taurus today, finding you reflecting on your daily wellness routine and work schedule. The energy is productive as the moon mingles with the sun, and important boundaries are set around communication as the moon clashes with Saturn.

Capricorn

The moon enters fellow earth sign Taurus today, inspiring a romantic and playful atmosphere, especially as the moon mingles with the sun, creating a warm, generous energy. The moon also clashes with your ruling planet Saturn, finding you setting firm boundaries around money.

Aquarius

Your focus turns to your home and family life today as the moon enters Taurus, and easy energy flows for connecting with your emotions as the moon connects with the sun. You’re setting firm boundaries in your personal life as the moon clashes with Saturn.

Pisces

The moon enters Taurus, encouraging communication. Connection is especially easy as the moon mingles with the sun, creating a warm atmosphere. Things are a bit more chilly as the moon clashes with cold Saturn later—set firm boundaries around your time and energy!

