Daily Horoscope: August 5, 2023

The moon in fire sign Aries aligns with the sun in fun-loving Leo at 9:40 PM, inspiring a warm atmosphere that’s conducive to having a good time with the people we love most! Brilliant art could be made, or a sweet romantic connection can take place. An exciting celebration may be underway!

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

The moon in your zodiac sign, Aries, makes a harmonious connection with the sun in Leo today. This can find you feeling especially connected to the people you love, as well as your sense of purpose in general! Things feel like they’re clicking into place. A calm yet cheerful energy flows.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

The moon in Aries encourages you to slow down and rest today, Taurus. The moon also aligns with the sun in Leo, inspiring a warm, cozy atmosphere at home. An emotional breakthrough can take place!

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

The moon in Aries lights up the friendship sector of your chart, making it an exciting time to connect with people. The moon aligns with the sun in Leo, which bodes especially well for communication!

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

The moon in Aries activates the sector of your chart that rules your career today, which could find you standing in the spotlight! A great achievement can take place. The moon connects with the sun in Leo, perhaps spelling financial success.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

The moon in fellow fire sign Aries illuminates the sector of your chart that rules adventure and opportunity, and it aligns with the sun, which is now in your zodiac sign, inspiring fun and excitement! New possibilities could be opening up for you. A philosophical breakthrough can take place.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

The moon in Aries makes a harmonious alignment with the sun in Leo, which can inspire an emotional breakthrough. You may feel freed from the past in some significant way. This is a powerful time to explore your spirituality!

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

The moon is in your opposite sign Aries today, lighting up the relationship sector of your chart. The moon aligns with the sun in Leo, which bodes well for communication, friendship, and teamwork!

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

The moon in Aries can find you in a busy mood today, and great progress could be made toward your professional goals as the moon aligns with the sun in Leo! It’s an exciting time to show off your talents.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

You are a fire sign, Sagittarius, and fire sign energy abounds today as the moon in Aries aligns with the sun in Leo. This could mean that great excitement and big wins take place for you! It’s a wonderful time for romance and generally having fun.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

The moon in Aries can find you focused on home and family today. The moon aligns with the sun in Leo, and you may be resolving an issue that’s been bothering you. An emotional breakthrough takes place.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

The moon in Aries lights up the communication sector of your chart today, and a productive energy flows around connection and collaboration as the moon aligns with the sun in your opposite sign Leo.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

The moon in Aries finds you focused on finances today. A productive yet easygoing energy flows as you tackle your to-do list thanks to the moon’s helpful connection with the sun in Leo!