Daily Horoscope: August 8, 2025

Mercury retrograde continues to influence the pace of things, but it’s Mars that commands attention today. A trine with Uranus invites bold, creative action, while an opposition to Saturn throws in a reality check. For you, stargazer, this tension can be useful—it forces strategy over impulse. Meanwhile, the Moon connects with Neptune and Pluto, offering emotional clarity through instinct. Expect moments that challenge your timing, but also sharpen your focus. Nothing’s off the table, but not everything is meant to happen right now. Trust the slow burn. What holds up under pressure is worth keeping.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Mars in Libra trines Uranus but opposes Saturn, putting your fire between a spark and a hard place. You want to move, Aries—and fast—but timing’s pulling the reins. There’s brilliance in your ideas today, but don’t throw them out just because they aren’t instantly doable. Let friction sharpen your focus instead of setting off your fuse.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

You’ve been holding tight to something, Taurus—a plan, a habit, a version of comfort that no longer feels as good as it used to. Today’s lingering square between Venus and Makemake challenges you to loosen your grip. What feels like inconvenience might actually be a nudge toward something better. Let life rearrange itself a little. You won’t lose what matters.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Your head says one thing, your gut says another—and both are speaking at full volume. The Moon opposes Mercury retrograde today, Gemini, and that tug-of-war between logic and emotion is very real. Don’t rush to translate every feeling into language. Some truths need to settle before they make sense. Let silence be a valid part of the conversation.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Something’s bubbling beneath the surface today, Cancer, and you can feel it even if you can’t explain it. With the Moon opposing Mercury retrograde and sitting close to Pluto, conversations might poke at things you weren’t ready to say out loud. Don’t rush to resolve the discomfort. Let it teach you something about what still matters—and why.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

You’re glowing a little brighter today, Leo—and it’s not just ego, it’s alignment. The Sun’s ongoing trine with Ceres reminds you what real care looks like, and more importantly, what it feels like. You don’t need to prove your worth by overextending. Let your presence be the gift. The right people already see the light you’re carrying.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Today’s Moon–Mercury opposition throws your usual clarity into question, and that’s not your favorite vibe, Virgo. But miscommunication doesn’t mean failure—it just means pause. You’re allowed to take a beat before responding. In fact, you should. Not everything needs to be fixed in real time. Let the moment breathe. You’re still the sharpest one in the room.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

There’s a tension today between what feels easy and what feels right—and Libra, you can tell the difference. With Venus squaring Makemake, part of you may want to keep the peace even if something’s bugging you. Don’t. You’re allowed to make things slightly uncomfortable if it means telling the truth. Harmony built on resentment doesn’t last. Say the thing.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

The Moon meets Pluto retrograde in your fellow fixed sign, and Scorpio, something raw might surface without warning. It’s tempting to armor up, analyze, retreat—but today asks you to sit with it instead. You don’t have to explain your feelings to anyone, including yourself. Just don’t pretend they’re not there. Power comes from presence, not just control.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

You’ve been trying to fix something with effort, but today asks you to try attention instead. The ongoing square between Jupiter and Makemake highlights friction around control, especially where your big-picture ideals clash with everyday realities. Sagittarius, zoom out. You don’t have to conquer everything at once. Sometimes the wisest move is adjusting your aim, not your ambition.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Mars opposes Saturn today, and it might feel like everyone wants results but no one wants process. Capricorn, your effort is real—even if others can’t see the weight you’re carrying. Resist the urge to bulldoze through resistance. Not all blocks are bad. Some just mean you need a new route. Pressure builds strength, not just stress. You’ve got this.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

That spark you’ve been chasing? It lands today. Mars trines Uranus, lighting a match under your need for change, Aquarius. Let the impulse guide you, especially if it excites and unnerves you at the same time. You don’t need a roadmap to start. Just trust the timing—and your weird brilliance.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

The Moon forms a sextile to Neptune retrograde, helping you tap into what you feel before trying to define it. Pisces, you’re no stranger to mood shifts, but today offers insight rather than fog. Pay attention to what’s flowing with ease. That’s where your energy belongs right now—not fixing, not escaping, just being fully present with yourself.

