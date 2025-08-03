Weekly Horoscope: August 3-August 9

A new month rarely arrives this softly. Mercury’s retrograde in Leo may be to blame—or to thank—for the emotional audits and half-finished sentences floating through the first half of this week. But stargazer, what really turns the tide is the Full Moon in Aquarius on August 9. This lunation isn’t built for secrecy. It’s wide-eyed and unapologetic, lighting up the gap between who we are privately and who we are when we think everyone’s watching.

Meanwhile, Mars, newly stationed in Libra, forms a trine to Uranus on the 8th, opening space for unpredictable decisions that are surprisingly productive—if not a little confrontational. Venus in Cancer keeps emotional stakes high, especially where old attachments or unspoken needs are involved. There’s a sense of tension between wanting connection and needing freedom. Stay honest with yourself and others. What feels uncomfortable right now might just be the start of something more aligned.

How will your sign fare this week?

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Mars finishes its run through Virgo this week, Aries, which means your energy shifts from precision to diplomacy—whether you’re ready or not. Early tension arrives as the Moon squares Mars on the 5th, testing your patience. You might feel pulled to act fast just to release pressure, but that won’t get you the results you’re after. Slow doesn’t mean stalled.

On August 6, Mars enters Libra, and suddenly, everything requires negotiation. This can feel frustrating, but it’s also a chance to work smarter rather than harder. A Moon-Mars trine on the 7th helps balance that fire with instinct. Aries, you don’t need to fight every battle. Sometimes power looks like knowing when to hold back. Let the shift in tone guide your actions—not because you’re being tamed, but because you’re choosing your moments.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

With Venus in Cancer, you’re craving softness and connection, Taurus—but on the 6th, the Moon opposes your ruling planet, and emotional friction may rise where things usually feel safe. A small misunderstanding could leave you feeling exposed or misunderstood. Stay steady and don’t retreat too fast.

As Venus moves out of its square with Makemake, there’s room to reconsider how you show up in your close circles. You’ve been giving a lot, and now it’s time to ask whether it’s been returned. This week encourages you to let your needs speak without guilt. You don’t have to over-explain. You don’t have to overextend. What you feel is valid—and the right people won’t need a script to understand it.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

The Moon trines Mercury on the 3rd, giving you a brief but valuable opening, Gemini. Conversations flow more easily, and you may finally find the words for something you’ve been dancing around. Use the moment—but don’t try to pin everything down. Mercury’s still retrograde, and some answers are still forming.

By the 8th, the Moon opposes Mercury, and communication could start to feel more like tension than connection. If someone isn’t hearing you, try stepping back instead of talking louder. Not everything needs to be fixed in real time. Gemini, this week asks for patience with your process. You’re not stuck—you’re adjusting. Let your thoughts settle before acting on them. The insight will come, but only if you stop chasing the perfect version of the conversation. Say what’s true, and let that be enough.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Cancer, the Moon is busy this week—moving through Sagittarius, Capricorn, and Aquarius—dragging emotional dust with it. There’s an internal tug-of-war between your longing for ease and your instinct to hold the line. The Full Moon on the 9th lands in Aquarius, highlighting shared resources, boundaries, and the complicated stuff no one wants to talk about.

You might feel more aware of what others take from you, and what you give without realizing. With hard angles to Saturn, Neptune, and Venus, some of this may feel like a repeat lesson. But you’re not the same person this time around. You know how to make decisions that don’t drain you. Prioritize what nourishes and let the rest explain itself.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

This week begins with a Sun–Moon trine, smoothing the edges between how you feel and how you show up. Leo, this is your season, but that doesn’t mean everything has to be a performance. The alignment asks for honesty—not in volume, but in intention. Let your actions reflect what’s real, not just what gets attention.

The Aquarius Full Moon on the 9th shifts focus toward connection, asking you to consider where individuality meets community. High standards are fine; just make sure they’re not a wall. Not every moment is meant to impress. Some are meant to include. Open the door a little wider and see who’s been waiting to be invited in.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

A trine between the Moon and your ruling planet Mercury early in the week makes room for grounded communication—useful for sorting out what’s real versus what’s spiraling. Virgo, your mind may feel even busier than usual, but not every thought needs solving. Let some of them just pass through.

The Moon’s opposition to Mercury on the 8th could bring friction between what you’re thinking and what you’re feeling. Don’t push yourself to explain things that haven’t settled internally yet. Not every insight arrives with a plan. There’s strength in watching something unfold without trying to fix it. Let your judgment rest for a moment—you might see something you would’ve otherwise corrected.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

A Moon-Venus opposition midweek could stir tension between the heart and the mirror—what you’re feeling versus how you’re perceived. Libra, this isn’t about appearances or getting it right for someone else. If something no longer reflects who you are, it’s okay to step back. That friction might be trying to tell you something useful.

With Venus still moving through Cancer, there’s a softness to your instincts this week. You may crave comfort but feel emotionally stretched at the same time. Lean into honesty instead of harmony—especially in moments where keeping the peace costs too much. You don’t have to fix every imbalance immediately. Just recognizing where something feels off is already a step toward returning to yourself.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

This week pulls focus inward, Scorpio, where the Moon’s movement with Pluto retrograde sharpens your perception. The sextile early on stirs something subtle but specific—an invitation to sit with what’s shifting instead of trying to dissect it too fast. There’s insight in what you’re not saying, and strength in your ability to wait.

By the 8th, a conjunction with Pluto pushes things closer to the surface. That edge you feel? It’s real. But so is your ability to handle it. This isn’t about powering through or locking things down. It’s about being honest with yourself, especially when things feel undefined. You don’t owe the world an explanation—but you do owe yourself the truth.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Big feelings might clash with big ideals this week, Sagittarius. A Moon–Jupiter opposition stirs tension between emotional reality and the picture you’d rather believe in. That doesn’t mean the truth is bad—it just means it’s asking for your attention. Check the gap between what’s nourishing and what’s distracting.

This is a good time to evaluate what kind of growth you’re chasing and whether it still fits. Sagittarius, your desire to expand doesn’t need to come at the cost of stability. Holding the line doesn’t make you boring—it makes you grounded. Even restlessness can serve a purpose when it’s tempered by perspective. Let your principles work with your emotions, not against them.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Mars opposes Saturn this week, putting pressure on the balance between drive and discipline. You may feel like your usual systems aren’t cutting it—or worse, that someone’s blocking your path. But Capricorn, frustration is sometimes the first sign that a breakthrough is near. Watch where you’re digging in too hard, especially when you’re trying to hold it all together alone.

Early-week trines support long-term thinking, but the square on the 5th might challenge your sense of order. It’s okay to pause before reacting. Not everything requires a solution right away, even if you crave control. This isn’t about loosening standards—it’s about knowing when to let things breathe. Give yourself room to make adjustments. You’re allowed to revise the plan.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Mars trines your ruling planet on the 8th, bringing momentum to anything you’ve been building in the background. But first, a Moon opposition early in the week may stir some friction between independence and expectation. Aquarius, this doesn’t mean you’re off track—it just means you’re being asked to check the architecture of your plans before scaling them up.

By midweek, the Moon and Uranus move in sync, and your ideas start to land with precision. This is a good time to test unconventional approaches that have been calling your name. You’re not here to color inside the lines. But even rebels benefit from a rhythm. Let freedom feel less like escape, and more like design.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Neptune—your ruling planet—stays retrograde and in steady contact with the Moon this week, so expect your inner world to feel unusually active. Pisces, emotional sensitivity is a strength, not a setback, but it does require space. You may sense when something’s off before there’s proof. Don’t ignore that. Feel it, name it, move with it.

By the end of the week, Mars opposes Neptune, testing the balance between willpower and surrender. There’s a difference between pushing forward and forcing things. Trust the momentum that comes from presence, not pressure. With Saturn still nearby, small disciplines matter right now. Anchor yourself, even if it’s just by choosing rest before burnout or honesty before assumptions. You already know more than you think.

