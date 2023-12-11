Daily Horoscope: December 12, 2023

We’re feeling alert, though possibly with scattered focus as the moon and Mars meet up in Sagittarius at 5:05 AM, encouraging us to pace ourselves through the day and pay attention to what’s in front of us. We can feel more relaxed and in the mood for comfort as the new moon in Sagittarius culminates later, at 6:32 PM. Some journeys could be coming to an end, but learning opportunities are opening us up to so much more!

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

Getting out to see the world and expand your horizons is top of mind during the new moon in Sagittarius. Opportunities for travel, higher education, and spiritual journeys could be underway now, though it’s wise to mentally prepare yourself (and your calendar) for delays in these endeavors as the new moon culminates at the brink of Mercury’s retrograde. Experiences and possibilities you never even imagined may come to your awareness, and you could find your priorities, preferences, and material goals shifting dramatically!

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

Discussions about reciprocity can unfold during the new moon in Sagittarius, encouraging you to point out any inequities within your partnerships (business or personal). Boundaries may feel blurred at this time, reminding you that self-care involves noticing if or when you’re over investing your time, energy, and resources into an endeavor or relationship. Consider which debts (financial or emotional) you’d like to liberate yourself from over the next six months. New contracts could be underway, while others might be reaching an end.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

Opportunities to discuss the meaning and level of a relationship arise during the new moon in Sagittarius. Exhausting situationships might fizzle out now, though connections and partnerships that feel tethered to something true and soulful can transform or mature.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

The arrival of the new moon in Sagittarius comes with inspiration to liven up your daily routine or make some changes to your habits to better serve the hopes and dreams you wish to blossom in the next six months. With Jupiter in Taurus ruling this new moon, it’s possible that a job relocation might be underway. New friends or colleagues could come into your life now, too.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

Your philosophies about the way you choose to spend your free time or express yourself creatively come up for reflection as the new moon in Sagittarius arrives. You may find that you’re already being called to practice your innate performance skills for an audience of some kind as the planetary ruler of this new moon, Jupiter in Taurus, sits in your 10th house of public reputation and career. This could also be a time when you’re encouraged to be mindful about the example you’re modeling to younger generations (and your children if you have them). If so, you might ponder if your actions, words, and even your relationship to play and pleasure are worthy of imitation.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

You could feel called to research your roots during the new moon in Sagittarius, encouraging you to share bonding time with family or learn more about the places you and your family have come from. Perhaps you’ll learn something that reframes the way you feel about your personal timeline!

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

Learning opportunities are arriving under the new moon in Sagittarius, and you might feel nudged to be more frugal with your time, energy, and resources in order to keep up with schedules and commitments. Inspiration seems to be all around you, though this is a better time to avoid scattering your mental energy. Bookmark your interests, group and save your open tabs, and preserve your brain power for a time when you’ll need it more, because you will. While discussions about contracts could come up now, the new moon’s occurrence at the brink of Mercury’s retrograde makes this a time when more details are crucial to final decision making.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

Your relationship to the material world comes up for reflection under the new moon in Sagittarius. Interpersonal dynamics and the values they inspire or influence you to adopt encourage you to ponder what security and growth mean to you, both within and outside these influences. While the stability that your partnerships (or closest companionships) offer might be the thing that matters to you most at this time, you may ask yourself if there’s something else that you need now. It’s not something anyone else can answer for you.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

New moon, new you! The arrival of the new moon in Sagittarius is your annual celebration of physical renewal. This year’s new moon in your sign, however, is a rarer opportunity to support your body’s wisdom on another level. The planetary ruler of this new moon, Jupiter in Taurus, is activated in your 6th house of routine, work, and illness, encouraging you to adopt habits that provide nourishment and longevity while abandoning excesses that could harm you in the long run. Health concerns that come into your awareness now are offering you choices. This is truly a lucky period, Sagittarius. Your efforts can go such a long way now!

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

Though the new moon in Sagittarius could make you more aware of anxiety or restlessness, it’s also a genuine invitation to heal through creative channels. And that could be whatever you imagine, dear Capricorn; you don’t need to overanalyze yourself. In fact, avoid that spiral! The planetary ruler of this new moon falls in your 5th house of leisure, play, and children, encouraging you to spend some time with your inner child (or perhaps enjoy entertainment with your own children or children in your life). Nature’s elements could be exceptionally therapeutic at this time, so you might consider getting outside to hear and see the environment or get your hands dirty in whatever version of a sandbox is your cup of tea.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

An answer to your wishes could be closer than you know, or dare to believe, during the culmination of the new moon in Sagittarius. While the people you already know can share some luck with you, this new moon encourages you to accept invitations from colleagues, acquaintances, or a community you’ve longed to be part of. It could mark the start of a deeply healing journey that you’ve dearly needed. So even if you’re feeling shy, have the courage to say “yes” and see what the social opportunities of the moment are opening up for you!

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

News and announcements could arise under the new moon in Sagittarius, encouraging you to consider if your career or public reputation feels well-aligned with the take-away people are gathering from it all. The planetary ruler of this new moon, Jupiter in Taurus, falls in your 3rd house of communication and learning, helping you connect the dots and navigate your life path like a true way finder. Your sponge-like perceptivity is increased at this time, heightening your awareness of the influence your professional endeavors (or life’s calling) has on the culture and what it’s teaching others. Whether you’re pleased or unsatisfied with the meaning you come to, this is a fortunate opportunity to orient yourself to the legacy you want to build.