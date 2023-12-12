Daily Horoscope: December 13, 2023

It’s easier to get swept up in what-if’s as the moon in Sagittarius clashes with Neptune in Pisces at 1:48 AM, encouraging us to ground in our spaces and focus on what’s real at the moment. We’re beginning another journey of reflection and sobering self-inquiry as Mercury in Capricorn turns retrograde at 2:09 AM. Plans may be delayed or canceled and messages (or packages) could get lost in transit, though these are all cosmic reminders that we can’t control everything all the time. Consider this an invitation to sit with what needs to process and integrate into your life before you’re ready to move forward.

The moon enters Capricorn at 10:31 AM and links with Saturn in Pisces at 1:39 PM: It’s an appropriate time to cultivate discernment and patience. We’re setting ourselves up to learn something that helps us feel sustained through the times as the moon aligns with Jupiter in Taurus at 8:51 PM.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

Career endeavors might be temporarily paused as Mercury in Capricorn begins its retrograde today, encouraging you to trust the cosmic order of your timeline and know that the information you need will come in due time. Though professional plans and projects are coming to a stand still during this period, it’s an appropriate time to take stock of the boundaries you have (or haven’t) created around rest and reflection. If you’re sensing a need for more alone time or help with how to respect your own limits (physically and mentally), now is the time to consider how you’d like to approach this discussion with the people in positions to make these necessary changes.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

Mercury in Capricorn begins its retrograde today, reminding you that learning and development are truly a life-long process. You might realize there’s a different path waiting for you, though it could require you to reflect on the truth and beliefs you’ve subscribed to up to this point, noticing any misalignments between your views and the outcomes you hope to reach one day. A philosophy that once felt sensible may now lack the degree of generosity and maturity you wish to live by. Perhaps you’ll be introduced to a new community or mentor that encourages you to connect with your intuition and abandon unjust and unrealistic standards. Travel or educational endeavors could be delayed or evolve during this time, encouraging you not to rush any bookings or plans that require more information first.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

Mercury in Capricorn begins its retrograde today, activating your 8th house of shared resources; the planetary ruler of this retrograde is Saturn in Pisces sitting in your 10th house of reputation, career, and figures of authority, which means shared successes (and investments) can take on new meaning and structure as information unfolds over the next few weeks. Your relationship to status and your place within a certain hierarchy could be changing, as well as your thoughts about security. You might choose to refrain from announcing or publicly displaying your sacred resolutions or rites of passage as you process new changes and let the dust settle.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

Partnerships could be inviting you to get clear on your life philosophy in the coming weeks, starting with Mercury’s station retrograde today. You might realize you don’t have something figured out or question the places you want to go (physically and philosophically) as plans fall through or conversations turn your world upside down. This might sound annoying or intimidating, yet it’s a nudge to intentionally connect with the beliefs and perspectives shaping your reality and contemplate who, if anyone, are the people you want to bind yourself to as you journey through life. Take note; travel plans could be delayed or require a bit of shuffling and re-routes during this period, so try to widen your view when you’re asked to improvise.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

You might need to navigate some set-backs in your daily work and routines as Mercury in Capricorn begins its retrograde. Collaborators, partners, and coworkers that you rely on or share duties with might be going through something or be unclear about their priorities during this time, encouraging you to stay in communication as much as you can. That might mean frequent check-ins and reminding them you’re in it together… and a solid daily practice that builds your capacity for waiting in a world that demands speed in every endeavor. Transformation can happen quickly, but it’s not something you can necessarily rush or manifest on a specific timeline (despite anyone’s attempts). In moments when your focus narrows to a stressful degree, find the thing that anchors you back to the present and widens your orientation.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

Your planetary ruler, Mercury, goes retrograde in Capricorn today, sending you a love note in the process. Losing connection with what matters most, with the people you wish to share love and joy with during one of the most wonderful times of the year, can happen insidiously when outside stimulation decreases your capacity for letting pleasurable feelings and moments fully sink in. Mercury’s message during the next few weeks is this: Hang on a bit longer to the small moments that spark joy before rushing off to the next new thing. Cherish time spent with the people that make you feel warm and fuzzy inside, even if that time has already passed, and look out for idle moments which are opportunities to connect with yourself through pleasure and creativity. Canceled plans are simply an invitation to be entertained in different ways.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

Mercury begins its retrograde in Capricorn today, inviting you to reorganize your daily rhythm and restructure the layout of your living space to align with evolving needs in the home, in your work, and for your physical wellbeing. While these changes are going to support and ground you, it could take a bit of trial-and-error or a period of transitioning to settle into new routines and habits, especially if this entails more mindfulness and cooperation from the family or household. Though communication with coworkers and co-habitants is crucial at this time, keep in mind that there might be some barriers to effectively getting messages across or understanding each other the first time around. Assume nothing and ask questions.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

You might feel a bit forgetful or distracted as Mercury in Capricorn begins its retrograde today, encouraging you to incorporate more ease and pleasure into your daily schedule, rather than letting bored or restless energy get mischievous with you. If you’re feeling burnt out or commitments and responsibilities are sucking the life out of a passion turned task, it might be time for a reset, dear Scorpio. Questions about time, and whether you have enough of it, could be on your mind during the next few weeks, though the actual consideration you might need to make is whether you feel resourced enough to keep up with the comings and goings and to-do lists on your calendar. If you’re feeling your energy wane, know that this is a natural and needed opportunity for wintering. Your mind could use a bit less stimulation (take a break from socials) now. Your imagination and your energetic bank account will thank you for it.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

Discerning your personal values, preferences, and priorities from your family’s or those you cohabitate with could feel tricky as Mercury begins its retrograde in Capricorn. The modern world that encourages individualization and personalization to any and everything under the sun could lead you to question what’s important and what matters most to you. Instead of worrying about the “should’s,” take this opportunity to get curious about what unfolding material changes mean for the body and life you’re living through. Remember that more than one thing can be true at the same time as you ponder your material needs and desires for connection and belonging. If you can hold off on making any major purchases and financial contracts until January, it could save you the need for do-overs.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

You’re getting curious about who you are and in what ways you want to express yourself as Mercury begins its retrograde through your sign, Capricorn. While this could be a particularly nostalgic period when you’re met with surfaced memories, old letters, or messages from the past, you’re still learning so much about yourself. Mature conversations arise in the coming weeks, nudging you to attune with your senses and let your thoughts follow (rather than the other way around). This could take some practice, though you might reach profound realizations by giving each thought attention and sensing the feeling it carries with it. In other words, this is an opportunity to discern your sensations, thoughts, feelings, and what you do with them.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

You could be faced with sobering questions about what is and what isn’t worth your energy as Mercury in Capricorn begins its retrograde today. Worry and heavy feelings could be competing for a lot of your mental space at this time, making it essential to intentionally dedicate whatever bandwidth you have to the people and practices that keep you connected to your internal resources. Will it erase your struggles? No. But it could be the medicine that gets you through a dark period. If you’re feeling pressured to produce and validate your worth, carve out some space to reflect and linger with what you’ve already managed to do. It’s time to start making deposits to your sense of self-worth and giving yourself credit where it’s due, dear Aquarius.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

You might be revisiting hopes and dreams of the past, ones you thought you’d outgrown, as Mercury in Capricorn begins its retrograde, encouraging you to see yourself (and your aspirations) through a wiser gaze. New information is coming down the pipeline and things could have a way of coming full circle over the next few weeks. Friends from the past may be getting in touch or you might feel different about the social spaces you’ve been occupying, inviting you to exercise more discernment with whom you spend your time with.