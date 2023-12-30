Daily Horoscope: December 31, 2023

We’re connected to our pride and ambition as the moon in Leo connects with Mars in Sagittarius at 12:18 AM, stirring passionate feelings through the night. There’s anticipation of what’s to come as the moon enters Virgo at 6:53 AM. The mood is social and perhaps a bit overstimulating as the moon clashes with Venus in Sagittarius at 11:23 AM. It might be hard to get our checklists completed today.

The worrywarts in us could pop up as the moon faces off with Saturn in Pisces at 1:24 PM, encouraging us to slow our minds and focus on one thing at a time. Some of us might need reminders that life goes on in spite of flaws. We’re reunited with the ability to let go and trust in what life has planned for us as the moon aligns with Jupiter in Taurus at 6:10 PM. The new year feels promising already!

All times ET.

Read your monthly horoscope for December!

Stay in the cosmic loop with the VICE horoscopes newsletter. Get horoscopes straight to your inbox when you sign up here!

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

Art, romance, or the innocence of younger generations could have you considering the mark you want to leave on the world as the moon in Leo connects with your planetary ruler Mars in Sagittarius. You might come up with some inspiring ways to build a more solid bridge between the young and the old today. What a lovely way to bid farewell to the year behind you!

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

You could be healing the past and changing your future by rewiring your relationship to pleasure and creativity as the moon in Virgo aligns with Jupiter in Taurus. Charged feelings and impulsive reactions that come before or after moments of pleasure and indulgence can be made more conscious if you’re paying attention. It’s a positive way to step into the new year!

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

You may feel stretched and pulled in many different directions today as the moon in Virgo clashes with Venus in Sagittarius and faces off with Saturn in Pisces, sparking discussions about how you’re dividing your time between your personal and professional lives. Being in high demand can simultaneously feel satisfying and overwhelming, or you might feel more alone if the pressure to stay connected happens to spread you out mentally, emotionally, and physically. Pay attention for opportunities to lay back and slow down in the company of your inner circle as the moon in Virgo aligns with Jupiter in Taurus. You’ll want to slide into the new year with the people that matter most to you.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

Interesting news could come your way as the moon in Virgo aligns with Jupiter in Taurus. A job opportunity or chance to make some fresh changes to your environment and daily routines may pop up, making it a great day to network or chat with friends who might be able to connect you to someone you want in your list of contacts. The prospects of the new year are already looking bright!

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

The moon in Leo connects with Mars in Sagittarius, inviting you to improve your wellbeing and foster longevity by actively looking for glimmers throughout your day. Which moments of joy could you linger with a bit longer as a mindful health practice? Public displays of gratitude and affection could come up as the moon in Virgo aligns with Jupiter in Taurus. You might be so satisfied with a product or experience, or perhaps a friend, that you want the world to know it. Who and what do you want to amplify in your life as you step into the new year?

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

Your attention might feel scattered and your body and emotions spread thin as the moon in your sign clashes with Venus in Sagittarius and faces off with Saturn in Pisces. Comparison could distract you from the fulfillment and spiritual connection that being present with your relationships offers, encouraging you to focus on who’s in front of you now. You’re in touch with your purpose, perhaps with the support of your ancestors, as the moon aligns with Jupiter in Taurus, giving you a solid boost as you pass from one year to the next.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

You might want to stay in or opt for a more quiet New Year’s Eve as the moon enters your chart’s place of solitude and reflection today. Busier social settings could feel a bit too stimulating, or you might find yourself trying to catch up on much needed rest as the moon clashes with your planetary ruler Venus in Sagittarius. It might be wise to stick with some simple, thoughtful messages to the people you’re celebrating with in spirit, rather than in-person. Dreams of portent could arrive as the moon aligns with Jupiter in Virgo, inviting you to let go of the past and embrace the present. Looks like you’re departing from the year with more wisdom and approaching the next more mindfully!

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

You could be inspired to publicly reflect on the path you’ve traveled over the last year as the moon in Leo connects with Mars in Sagittarius, motivating you to gush and shout out your partners (or the people who’ve supported you most along the way) in the process. You’re waving goodbye to this year with confidence!

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

You could be thinking about the ways you honor your life through your actions as the moon in Leo connects with Mars in your sign, inspiring you to keep working hard and showing up with integrity. A moment of recognition for—or celebration of—your work and service to others may arrive as the moon in Virgo aligns with your planetary ruler, Jupiter, in Taurus. You can close out the year feeling proud and prepared for what’s next!

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

You could be noticing how social and cultural structures are keeping you isolated from community or the joys of seeing a variety of faces everyday as the moon in Virgo faces off with your planetary ruler, Saturn, in Pisces. Your philosophy about society may be changing, encouraging you to do some research or seek out minds who’ve already been down the path you’re finding yourself on now. You might prefer to stay in your own world and tune in with your creative nature, reflecting on the liminal space between the years as the moon aligns with Jupiter in Taurus. Preserving your energy for the journey ahead is a wise way to begin the new year!

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

You’re enjoying intimate moments in your relationships as the moon in Leo connects with Mars in Sagittarius, expressing passion and love to the people who support you and play a major role in your transformation. Projections and worries about finances or material goals may arise as the moon enters Virgo and faces off with Saturn in Pisces. It’s a good time to confide in, or seek counsel with, trusted allies, advisors, or friends that redirect your attention from what you can’t control and stay focused on the right things. Optimism and hopes for your future are amplified as the moon aligns with Jupiter in Taurus, inspiring you to map out a multi-year plan with an ideal destination at the end. The new year is taking you places… you can just feel it!

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

Your relationship status could be on your mind as the moon in Virgo clashes with Venus in Sagittarius and opposes Saturn in your sign, encouraging you to initiate some potentially passionate conversations. Discussions about boundaries and long-term goals may come up now, especially as the moon aligns with your planetary ruler, Jupiter, in Taurus. You’re preparing for a year of success and you’re taking notes on who’s riding to the top with you!