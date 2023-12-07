Daily Horoscope: December 8, 2023

Fears and insecurities could motivate control grabs as the moon in Libra clashes with Pluto in Capricorn at 8:05 PM, reminding us to attune with our internal resources of safety (memories and the human desire to help) as well as our abilities to adapt. This transit is about accepting the invitation to transform. Discussions about morality and justice may be unfolding. We’re deeply moved and inspired to take action as the moon enters Scorpio.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

Discussions about how to best balance pooled resources (including time and energy) could come up in your partnerships as the moon in harmony-seeking Libra clashes with investigative Pluto in Capricorn. Compromises might need to be made as conversations about who, or what, is directing the financial decisions in your lives unfold. Trust may need to be strengthened between you at this time. Bills, taxes, and hefty investments might be top of mind as the moon enters Scorpio.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

You might feel motivated to rearrange your schedule or make some adjustments to your daily routines to accommodate and support partners or allies in their lofty goals as the moon in Libra clashes with Pluto in Capricorn. The reality of your situation may require you to be mindful about how much you’re able to do or offer. A work assignment might challenge your methods and your approach to philosophical matters, encouraging you to be more curious and relax the urge to control feelings, perspectives, and situations that are meant to cycle organically, with minimal interference. Discussions about shared goals and finances can surface as the moon enters Scorpio.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

A potential conflict of interest may present itself as the moon in Libra clashes with Pluto in Capricorn, encouraging you to be forward and transparent with partners or people you wish to maintain good relationships with (personally and professionally). Conversations about morale and cooperation might come up in the workplace with the moon’s entrance into Scorpio. A sense of striving and succeeding with coworkers or collaborators can fire everyone up, forging enviable bonds and lasting impressions.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

Discussions about what is fair and what is right or wrong arise as the moon in Libra clashes with Pluto in Capricorn. Partners might feel threatened by the way you choose to spend your free time or the way you’re relating to others, sparking debates or revealing judgements. The moon enters Scorpio, inviting you to connect with yourself and notice what truly brings you pleasure. Opportunities to transform your relational habits are ripe now, encouraging you to pay attention to any patterns of emotional disconnect happening. Do your words and actions align with how you really feel about others? Consider the views you’ve inherited or instinctually picked up in order to stay tightly knit with the family or inner circle you’ve come from.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

The moon in Libra clashes with Pluto in Capricorn, presenting some scheduling conflicts or need to reorganize (and possibly cancel) plans. You might have to take a raincheck on a family event or strategically divide your time to accommodate a busy agenda. Opportunities to heal and repair relationships, especially with family and ancestors, arrive as the moon enters Scorpio. If available to you, seek out quality time with your inner circle and make plans for something fun or adventurous together.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

Conversations about feeling appreciated or acknowledged may come up in your relationships as the moon in Libra clashes with Pluto in Capricorn, encouraging you to show others how you prefer to be spoken to or cared for. Be demonstrative and do the same for others so the focus is on the feelings you wish to cultivate and not on the feelings you want to move away from. Communication may require more mindfulness or some workarounds as the moon enters Scorpio. Tone can be harder to interpret through written messages and people might feel offended or hurt, so try to be thorough and invite others to do the same in emails, texts, and comments. A visit with family or siblings might be in order, or you might be dealing with some technological snafus at home that call for a reset or repair.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

You might desire to transform your relationship with the material world, including how you rely on and utilize it, at home and in your daily routines as the moon in Libra clashes with Pluto in Capricorn. This could be a turning point when you decide to embody the idea that “less is more” in your personal life and in the way you approach your health. Perhaps this year’s gift-giving practices will demonstrate that as the moon enters Scorpio. You may be looking for more intimate and intuitive ways to show your love and appreciation that money can’t buy. It really is the thought and sentiment that count!

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

You could find yourself replaying conversations and scenarios in your head as the moon in Libra clashes with your modern ruler, Pluto in Capricorn, encouraging you to find a safe and private place to express any stuck emotions. A journal or some coloring tools could be simple catalysts for transformation today. A bit of retail therapy might feel tempting as the moon enters Scorpio, inviting you to notice what feelings you’re trying to conjure with those dopamine hits that pass once you’ve satisfied a spontaneous desire. Regardless of whether you indulge in some uplifting shopping, this is an opportunity to be curious about how to sustain the original feelings of elation and motivation through embodied security.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

The moon enters Scorpio, inviting you to reflect on and process any unresolved feelings, noticing past instances when your need to mobilize or defend yourself has been thwarted, and how that might be surfacing now. Motivation might feel low or you may feel scattered and unable to direct your focused energy toward your real goals, but this is a great time to engage with and embody a sense of healthy aggression. Stunted vitality might be looking for a physical channel, so consider some slow motion movements you can repeat (in private where you feel secure to fully express yourself) that validate the full spectrum of your human needs and fighting instincts.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

You may feel conflicted about your established public reputation (or career) and how much you’re changing as the moon in Libra clashes with Pluto in Capricorn. Your social circle and allies can encourage you to follow your desires, regardless of the significant (and maybe scary) changes they come with, reminding you that you’re not alone in your journey. The moon enters Scorpio, inviting you to reach out to your most trusted friends or guides as you reflect on a period of soul-searching.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

Dedicating yourself to changing the world is no small task, and you’re reminded of all that journey entails and the ways it transforms you as the moon in Libra clashes with Pluto in Capricorn. It’s an appropriate time to reflect on whether your methods and beliefs are still aligned. You might wish to get more feedback from friends or people in your social circle about your path or public reputation as the moon enters Scorpio. People can feel inspired and moved by the advances you’ve made toward your hopes and dreams, or they might answer a call to action if you have one to announce.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

Renegotiation of a hope or dream could need to occur as the moon in Libra clashes with Pluto in Capricorn, nudging you to consider what is and is not worth compromising. Commitment to your path (or beliefs) might be tested now, though this is also a powerful moment to release yourself from any dogmas that might have invaded your mindset. You’re considering the meaning of your life’s journey and calling as the moon enters Scorpio. Advances in your career may be unfolding or you might feel like you’re in a period of soul-searching as you consider what legacy you want to leave behind.