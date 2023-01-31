Daily Horoscope: February 1, 2023

The moon in Gemini squares off with Neptune in Pisces at 2:21 AM, which might find us sitting with confusing feelings. A little sensitivity goes a long way. Don’t indulge paranoid thinking. The moon connects with Saturn in Aquarius at 6:58 AM, inspiring a more grounded atmosphere, and the moon enters caring, artistic water sign Cancer at 3:11 PM, inspiring sentimentality and creativity.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

“Don’t believe everything you read” is good advice, perhaps especially as the moon in Gemini squares off with Neptune in Pisces. Your focus turns to home and family as the moon enters Cancer.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

The moon in Gemini squares off with Neptune in Pisces, which can find you navigating drama or confusion in your social life—but the moon also connects with Saturn in Aquarius, boding well for your career! Stay focused on what’s real. The moon enters Cancer, illuminating the communication sector of your chart and perhaps bringing news your way.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

The day begins with the moon in your sign, Gemini, encouraging you to connect with your emotions. You can be confidently setting boundaries when the moon connects with Saturn in Aquarius. The moon enters Cancer, bringing your attention to themes like money or security.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

Don’t jump to conclusions as the moon in Gemini squares off with Neptune in Pisces. Enjoy your fantasy life, but don’t let your imagination run away from you! Channel your energy toward artistic pursuits. The moon enters your zodiac sign, Cancer, encouraging you to connect with your emotions and focus on self care.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

You and a partner may come to an agreement as the moon in Gemini connects with Saturn in Aquarius. The moon enters Cancer, too, encouraging you to catch up on rest.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

The moon in Gemini connects with Saturn in Aquarius, which can inspire productivity: This could be an exciting time in your career, or you may be accomplishing a goal. Your social life might be your main focus as the moon enters Cancer.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

The moon connects with Saturn in Aquarius, which can find you and your romantic partners and creative collaborators discussing plans and expectations. The moon enters Cancer, bringing your focus to your career.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

You might feel unsure about your desires as the moon in Gemini squares off with Neptune in Pisces, but the moon connects with Saturn in Aquarius later on, inspiring a more grounding atmosphere, especially in your home and family life. The moon enters Cancer, too, perhaps finding you making travel plans or exploring a new opportunity.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

The moon in Gemini squares off with Neptune in Pisces, which might find you eager to connect with the past. A solid discussion can take place as the moon connects with Saturn in Aquarius. The moon enters Cancer, which may find you settling a debt.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

The moon in Gemini connects with your ruling planet,Saturn in Aquarius, which can bode well for discussions about work or money. The moon enters Cancer, encouraging connection: You may meet someone new or connect deeply with an established partner!

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

The moon in Gemini connects with your ruling planet Saturn in your sign, Aquarius, which can find you making exciting future plans. The moon enters Cancer later on, encouraging you to tackle your to-do list.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

You may feel very nostalgic as the moon in Gemini squares off with your ruling planet Neptune, which is in your sign, Pisces. The moon enters Cancer later on, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules romance, creativity, and celebration!