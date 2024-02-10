Daily Horoscope: February 11, 2024

Splendid surprises could pop up as the moon in Pisces links up with Uranus in Taurus at 3:07 PM. We might be running late or taking detours to our destinations today. Romance and friendship are favored as the moon mingles with Venus in Capricorn at 11:31 PM. Love and affection are felt on a deeper level now.

Aries: March 19, 2024 – April 19, 2024

You might be feeling like you’re in a liminal space, preparing for a status change or a change in your career and life’s direction as the moon in Pisces mingles with Venus in Capricorn. Valuable secrets could be shared with you or some influential people can demonstrate their confidence in you.

Taurus: April 19, 2024 – May 20, 2024

The moon in Pisces links up with Uranus in Taurus and mingles with Venus in Capricorn, making it a wonderful day to catch up with friends and exchange stories that encourage each of you to keep moving toward your hopes and dreams.

Gemini: May 20, 2024 – June 20, 2024

An opportunity to transform a working relationship arrives as the moon in Pisces links up with Uranus in Taurus. You might want some alone time to flesh out radical ideas or come up with strategic solutions as unexpected events arise.

Cancer: June 20, 2024 – July 22, 2024

Good vibes are flowing in your relationships, both platonic and romantic, as the moon in Pisces mingles with Venus in Capricorn. Your friends and partners remind you of all the goodness that exists in the world, despite the challenges that life brings.

Leo: July 22, 2024 – August 22, 2024

You might make some trade-offs to see a professional endeavor through to completion as the moon in Pisces links up with Uranus in Taurus. You’re able to make peace with unexpected changes or necessary sacrifices made involving your work.

Virgo: August 22, 2024 – September 22, 2024

You could enjoy a bit of magic in your relationships today as the moon in Pisces links up with Uranus in Taurus. It’s a great time to plan for something adventurous or enjoy something novel with partners or your closest companions. Consider going on a date, even if it’s last minute.

Libra: September 22, 2024 – October 22, 2024

You could feel emotionally refreshed by a thorough cleaning in your home or living space as the moon in Pisces mingles with Venus in Capricorn. Conversations about health and habits worth cutting could come up with family members, or there might be discussions about dividing up chores for a more harmonious home environment.

Scorpio: October 22, 2024 – November 21, 2024

The moon in Pisces links up with Uranus in Taurus, encouraging a day of romance and spontaneity between you and your lovers or significant others. It could also be a wonderful time to enjoy some bonding time with your kids if you have them.

Sagittarius: November 21, 2024 – December 21, 2024

Conversations about family routines and rituals could come up as the moon in Pisces mingles with Venus in Capricorn. There’s a strong emotional connection with the past today and you may really appreciate the mundane tasks and spiritual practices that bring you together right now.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

Friendly conversations are boosting your mood and reminding you how important your social life is as the moon in Pisces mingles with Venus in your sign, Capricorn. It’s a great day to call up your friends for a chat, meet up for a walk, or perhaps just send a quick love note.

Aquarius: January 20, 2024 – February 18, 2024

The moon in emotionally sensitive Pisces mingles with Venus in Capricorn, reminding you that you don’t need to earn love to deserve it. A token of love and appreciation could come your way today or you might share something special and private with loved ones.

Pisces: February 18, 2024 – March 19, 2024

Last-minute get-togethers could happen today as the moon in Pisces links up with Uranus in Taurus, inspiring you to let the day take you where it may. The moon also mingles with Venus in Capricorn, reminding you that your social circle is a source of healing and positivity.