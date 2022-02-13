Daily Horoscope: February 14, 2022

The moon in Cancer opposes Pluto and Mercury in Capricorn at 1:07 AM and 5:27 AM respectively, encouraging deep communication about our feelings. The moon enters warm and lively Leo at 6:17 AM, inspiring fun and creativity. Loyalty and passion are big themes as the moon moves through this huge-hearted fire sign. Messenger planet Mercury enters cool air sign Aquarius 4:54 PM, boding well for focus and ingenuity.

All times ET.

Aries

You’re in a playful, flirtatious mood as the moon enters Leo! You’re also taking a cool, rational approach as Mercury enters Aquarius. This is an exciting time to network!

Taurus

Your focus turns mostly to home and family as the moon enters Leo, but conversations about your career may kick up as Mercury enters Aquarius.

Gemini

The moon enters Leo, lighting up the communication sector of your chart, and your ruling planet Mercury enters fellow air sign Aquarius, which could find you discussing travel or education plans, or having a conversation with someone abroad!

Cancer

The moon enters Leo today, which may find your focus turning to your finances. Organizing complicated financial issues, like debts or taxes, can be a good way to use the clear, focused energy of Mercury in Aquarius.

Leo

The moon enters your sign today, Leo, encouraging you to get in touch with your emotions and focus on self-love. It’s also a busy time for networking and connecting with your partners as communication planet Mercury enters your opposite sign Aquarius.

Virgo

The moon enters Leo today, encouraging you to slow down and rest, but as your ruling planet Mercury enters Aquarius, you may feel pulled to get some work or organizing done! Don’t over-extend yourself.

Libra

The moon enters Leo today, lighting up the sector of your chart that rules your social life. It’s an exciting time to connect with folks: You’re feeling flirtatious and may receive more party invitations as Mercury enters Aquarius.

Scorpio

You may be reflecting on your career goals and reputation as the moon enters spotlight-loving Leo. Conversations about your home and family life may also require attention as Mercury enters Aquarius.

Sagittarius

The moon enters fellow fire sign Leo today, which may find you eager to break out of your usual routine! Communication planet Mercury enters cool Aquarius, which can help you focus and come up with some especially inventive ideas!

Capricorn

The moon enters Leo today, which may find you and your partners having deep conversations about everything including money and intimacy. Messenger planet Mercury enters Aquarius, which could kick up conversations about finances.

Aquarius

The moon enters your opposite sign Leo today, illuminating the relationship sector of your chart and making it an exciting to connect with folks—especially as Mercury enters your sign, which could find you coming out of your shell!

Pisces

The moon enters Leo today, encouraging you to reflect on your routines and habits. This can be a good time to get reorganized or rethink your schedule. Mercury enters Aquarius, encouraging you to connect with your inner voice! Meditate, journal, and rest.

