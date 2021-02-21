Daily Horoscope: February 22, 2021

The moon in Cancer connects with with sun at 6:47 AM, inspiring an easygoing atmosphere! The moon connects with rebel Uranus at 1:09 PM, encouraging us to experiment. Surprises may arrive!

All times ET.

Videos by VICE

Aries

The moon in Cancer finds you getting cozy at home today, Aries! You’re in a nostalgic mood, revisiting the past. A brilliant breakthrough concerning cash may also take place.

Taurus

The moon in Cancer lights up the communication sector of your chart today! An easy energy flows in your social life. A breakthrough conversation or idea may arrive.

Gemini

The moon in Cancer finds you reflecting on finances today. A harmonious energy flows around popularity, success, and abundance! Your imagination and creativity take you far.

Cancer

The moon is in your sign today, Cancer! You’re having philosophical breakthroughs and connecting with unexpected, exciting people.

Leo

You’re catching up on rest today as the moon moves through sensitive water sign Cancer. It’s a powerful time to connect with your inner voice. Don’t ignore your intuition!

Virgo

You’re in a social mood today as the moon moves through Cancer! Easy energy flows in your partnerships and your social life. Exciting, unexpected ideas are shared.

Libra

Your focus is on your career today as the moon moves through Cancer. An easy energy flows around creativity and productivity, and unexpected help may come your way!

Scorpio

The moon is in fellow water sign Cancer today, finding you reflecting on themes like travel and school, and generally connecting with world! A playful, open-hearted energy flows. A breakthrough in your partnerships may take place.

Sagittarius

The moon in Cancer finds you reflect on themes like debts and taxes, or on an emotional level, closure. Some unexpected breakthroughs may help you smooth over something awkward or uncomfortable.

Capricorn

Your focus is on your relationships today as the moon moves through Cancer. There’s a helpful, productive energy around your community. Unexpected fun may arrive!

Aquarius

The moon in Cancer finds you reflecting on your daily routine. It’s a great time to switch up your habits, especially at home!

Pisces

The moon is in fellow water sign Cancer today, inspiring a romantic atmosphere! The mood is flirty and creative. Unexpected news may arrive. It’s a lovely time to connect with the people you enjoy the most. Have fun!

Want these horoscopes sent straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for the newsletter.