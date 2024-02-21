Daily Horoscope: February 22, 2024

We’re in a mentally dynamic place as Venus, the planet of grace, love, and harmony merges with action planet Mars in Aquarius at 2:14 AM. Things can get hot in our relationships or commitments may be officiated at this time. Conversations about whether technology is bringing us together or tearing us apart could also be buzzing.

It might be harder to stay objective as the moon in Leo clashes with Jupiter in Taurus at 4:39 AM, reminding us to check our egos and the facts. We’re feeling highly expressive and attracted to abstract ideas as the moon squares off with Uranus in Taurus at 11:18 PM. Friends could have fun and quirky things to share with us now!

All times ET.

Read your monthly horoscope for February!

Stay in the cosmic loop with the VICE horoscopes newsletter. Get horoscopes straight to your inbox when you sign up here!

Aries: March 19, 2024 – April 19, 2024

Acceptance of the past and determination for the future arise as Venus, the planet of love and harmony, meets your planetary ruler Mars in Aquarius. A strong connection with your community can give you courage and willpower to see your dreams through and fight for the people and causes you share spiritual ties with.

Taurus: April 19, 2024 – May 20, 2024

You’re claiming victories with grace as Venus and Mars meet in Aquarius. Collaborative efforts and shared successes are up for celebration, and people can feel magnetically attracted to your work (or to your image) as your chart’s place of career and public reputation is activated.

Gemini: May 20, 2024 – June 20, 2024

A change in social status could take place as Venus and Mars meet in Aquarius. A foreign romance may lead to serious commitments or promises could be made (perhaps vows exchanged) within long-distance relationships. Exciting milestones may be reached in your career and you might accept a new designation as rites of passage are completed. An alignment with counter cultural views can inspire you to carry yourself differently, perhaps in a more dignified manner.

Cancer: June 20, 2024 – July 22, 2024

Give-and-take dynamics could be on your mind as Venus, the planet of harmony and prosperity, meets with goal-driven Mars in Aquarius. Discussions and research about inheritances or the history of dowries might come up as you explore cultural ideals that may influence your perspectives about partnerships and shared resources.

Leo: July 22, 2024 – August 22, 2024

Things are getting hot in your partnerships as Venus, the planet of love and pleasure, merges with eager Mars in Aquarius today. Intimate information and shows of commitment could be shared, bringing you closer to your significant others.

Virgo: August 22, 2024 – September 22, 2024

You might find your daily pace and work ambition matched with a partner’s as Venus, the planet of peace and harmony, meets action planet Mars in Aquarius. It’s easier to get on the same page with others; cooperation and mutual commitment to higher standards are unfolding.

Libra: September 22, 2024 – October 22, 2024

You’re expressing yourself in dynamic ways, and life feels romantic (even the mundane aspects of it) as your planetary ruler, Venus, merges with action planet Mars in Aquarius. You might be getting in touch with your sexuality, claiming it, and finding healing in doing so.

Scorpio: October 22, 2024 – November 21, 2024

Your sense of pleasure and comfort is redefined as Venus, the planet of love and peace, merges with your planetary ruler Mars in Aquarius, inviting you to pursue your honest desires and heal your inner child. Pro tip: This might involve releasing shame and giving yourself permission to enjoy yourself in ways you were forbidden from in the past.

Sagittarius: November 21, 2024 – December 21, 2024

You’re able to win people over with convincing ideas as Venus, the planet of eloquence and harmony, meets determined Mars in Aquarius. Language barriers could be transcended through an energetic understanding and you might find your learning curve flattened under this transit. Make a note that this is an opportune time to extend an olive branch to siblings or other family members you might need to make peace with.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

You’re getting clear on what you want, what you need, and what is rightfully yours as Venus, the planet of abundance and harmony, meets independence-seeking Mars in Aquarius. You’re communicating your sense of self-worth with authority and poise, and you might realize just what you need to say or do to ensure you’re compensated fairly. It could be a good day for a job interview.

Aquarius: January 20, 2024 – February 18, 2024

You’re giving off dynamic and charismatic vibes as Venus, the planet of love and beauty, meets independence-seeking Mars in Aquarius. You’re able to attract what you desire today and your focus could be on the relationships, health goals, and material aspirations that bring you greater stability.

Pisces: February 18, 2024 – March 19, 2024

You might be met with some revelations as the merge between Venus and Mars in Aquarius finds you doing some soul-searching. Give yourself time to reflect in solitude and you may notice a sense of mental fortitude arising, waiting for you to claim that about yourself. Private intimate connections can also take place and you might be contemplating your sexual identity or the way you prefer to express the complexities within you.