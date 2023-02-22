Daily Horoscope: February 23, 2023

The moon in Aries mingles with Mars in Gemini at 4:44 AM, inspiring courage, confidence, and action! The mood is fearless, and we could also be feeling quite witty as the moon connects with communication planet Mercury in Aquarius at 6:03 AM. This is a productive time to get organized and share ideas.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

The moon in your sign, Aries, connects with your ruling planet Mars, now in Gemini, inspiring a swift, easygoing, and confident energy in communication! Your social life gets a boost as the moon connects with Mercury in Aquarius.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

The moon in Aries connects with Mars in Gemini, energizing you to make your dreams into reality! You can feel ready and supported in taking action. The moon connects with Mercury in Aquarius, kicking up communication about your career.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

The moon in Aries connects with Mars in your sign, Gemini, which can find you in a very energized and confident mood! Your social life may be very busy, too. The moon connects with your ruling planet Mercury in fellow air sign Aquarius, inspiring a productive atmosphere for making travel plans, focusing on school work, or publishing your ideas.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

The moon in Aries connects with Mars in Gemini, which can find you connecting with your intuition and imagination in some exciting way. Your creativity may win you recognition at this time! The moon connects with Mercury in Aquarius, finding you having productive discussions about money and bills.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

The moon in fellow fire sign Aries connects with Mars in Gemini, inspiring excitement in your social life! The moon connects with Mercury in Aquarius, encouraging helpful communications within your relationships. This could be an exciting time to meet new people.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

The moon in Aries connects with Mars in Gemini and your ruling planet Mercury, now in Aquarius, which can inspire a hugely productive atmosphere in your career! Great strides may be made toward your long-term goals.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

The moon in Aries connects with Mars in Gemini, which can find you making exciting social connections. The moon connects with Mercury in fellow air sign Aquarius, inspiring playful banter and boding well for meeting new people or connecting with partners.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

The moon in Aries connects with Mars in Gemini, inspiring a productive atmosphere. You may be settling a debt. The moon connects with Mercury in Aquarius, which can find you tackling paperwork or discussions concerning your home, or perhaps simply sprucing up and reorganizing your space!

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

The moon in fellow fire sign Aries connects with Mars in Gemini, inspiring an exciting atmosphere for meeting new people and for connecting with partners. You may meet someone who is especially motivating. The moon connects with Mercury in Aquarius, bringing a productive energy for communication.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

The moon in Aries connects with Mars in Gemini, which can find you feeling especially productive at home or in your personal life. The moon connects with Mercury in Aquarius, kicking up discussions about money and security.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

Your zodiac sign has a reputation for being cool and aloof, but today you may feel passionate and direct as the moon in Aries connects with Mars in Gemini! The moon connects with Mercury in Aquarius, which can also find you feeling especially brilliant.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

Productive discussions about money or security take place as the moon in Aries connects with Mars in Gemini. The moon connects with Mercury in Aquarius, which can find you connecting with your intuition in some deep and significant way! It’s a powerful time to make art or write poetry.