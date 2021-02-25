Daily Horoscope: February 26, 2021

The moon in fire sign Leo clashes with warrior planet Mars at 6:32 AM—watch out for egos and arguments! The moon enters earth sign Virgo at 12:07 PM, inspiring a more grounded energy. We’re letting go of illusions. The moon opposes sweet Venus at 2:50 PM, kicking up cravings. We’re in a pleasure seeking mood: Reach out for positive, healthy sources of joy, affection, and goodness today!

All times ET.

Aries

You’re reflecting on your daily routines and rituals today as the moon enters Virgo. This is a great time to think about what habits you want to change!

Taurus

The moon enters fellow earth sign Virgo today, finding you in a playful mood! A celebratory energy flows—but a bit of drama may also flare up in your social life. Don’t stir the pot; just enjoy yourself, Taurus!

Gemini

The moon enters Virgo today, lighting up the home and family sector of your chart. It’s a great time to spruce up your space! Clean up and get cozy.

Cancer

The moon enters Virgo, lighting up the communication sector of your chart and bringing information your way. Trust your intuition, but don’t ignore the facts.

Leo

The moon enters practical earth sign Virgo today, encouraging you to get real about your finances. This is a great time to review your budget and think about how you want to budget your resources—not just financially, but energetically, too.

Virgo

The moon enters your sign today, Virgo! You’re famous for being one of the most discerning, detail-oriented zodiac signs and today, you’re really figuring out what you love and what’s valuable to you.

Libra

The moon enters Virgo today, encouraging you to slow down and get some rest. The moon opposes your ruling planet Venus, finding you taking time to reflect on vulnerability.

Scorpio

You’re in the mood to socialize today as the moon enters Virgo, activating a highly community-oriented and intellectual sector of your chart! But watch out for little jealousies that may flare up.

Sagittarius

The moon enters dutiful earth sign Virgo, activating the sector of your chart that rules your career and reputation. You’re figuring out what’s important to your in your home-life balance as the moon opposes Venus.

Capricorn

The moon enters fellow earth sign Virgo today, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules travel, learning, and publishing. This is a powerful time to connect with the world and expand your reach!

Aquarius

The moon enters Virgo, activating a very sensitive sector of your chart. You’re thinking about closure. This is a powerful time to settle debts. Issues concerning cash, worth, and belongings are addressed.

Pisces

Today is all about relationships as the moon enters your opposite sign Virgo! A climax is soon to take place—until then, reflect on your wants and needs as the moon opposes the planet of love and harmony, Venus.

