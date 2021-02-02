Daily Horoscope: February 3, 2021

The moon in Libra clashes with powerful Pluto and connects with chatty Mercury at 1:15 AM, stirring up intense emotions and encouraging us to discuss what’s on our minds. However, we’re in a much more private mood as the moon enters secretive water sign Scorpio at 9:15 AM. The moon clashes with sweet Venus at 1:55 PM and strict Saturn at 6:47 PM, stirring desire but also finding us hitting limitations. Unexpected turns take place as the moon opposes wildcard Uranus at 8:57 PM.

All times ET.

Aries

The moon enters water sign Scorpio today, putting you in an intense mood! You’re rethinking who you want to invest your time and energy in. Unexpected shifts concerning finances take place.

Taurus

The moon enters Scorpio, illuminating the relationship sector of your chart! Boundaries are confronted and unexpected turns take place. Big changes are coming, and flexibility is needed, Taurus!

Gemini

The moon enters Scorpio, encouraging you to dump a bad habit. It’s a wonderful time to rethink your routine and schedule. Obstacles pop up today but breakthroughs also take place.

Cancer

The moon enters fellow water sign Scorpio today, which is usually a sexy mood for you, but obstacles concerning intimacy are confronted. Unexpected twists take place in your social life.

Leo

The moon enters Scorpio, lighting up the home and family sector of your chart. You’re setting important boundaries in your relationships and navigating surprising turns in your career.

Virgo

The moon enters Scorpio, illuminating the communication sector of your chart: You’re setting boundaries around your schedule; you can’t say “yes” to every ask coming your way! An unexpected realization takes place as the moon opposes electric Uranus.

Libra

The moon enters Scorpio, lighting up the financial sector of your chart, but Saturn clashes with the moon, tasking you to get real about your budget. Don’t rely on other people to have all the solutions today, things are up-in-the-air for everyone.

Scorpio

The moon enters your sign today, Scorpio, so make time to nourish yourself! Setting boundaries concerning home, family, privacy, and safety is a major theme today as the moon clashes with Saturn. The moon also opposes Uranus, finding your partners behaving unexpectedly.

Sagittarius

The moon enters Scorpio, encouraging you to slow down and get some rest. You’re in a private mood, especially uninterested in small talk as the sun clashes with Saturn. Unexpected chores may pop up as the moon opposes Uranus.

Capricorn

The moon enters Scorpio, illuminating the friendship sector of your chart. You’re setting important limits around how much of your time, energy, and money the people in your life can access. Unexpected thrills arrive as the moon opposes wildcard Uranus.

Aquarius

The moon enters Scorpio, activating the sector of your chart that rules your career. The moon clashes with taskmaster Saturn, pushing you to take your responsibilities especially seriously. The moon opposes Uranus, bringing possible surprises at home.

Pisces

The moon enters fellow water sign Scorpio today, bringing you exciting new opportunities—don’t feel like you have to say yes to everything that comes your way! As the moon clashes with Saturn, it’s important to consider your limitations. Unexpected news may come as the moon opposes wildcard Uranus.

