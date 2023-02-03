Daily Horoscope: February 4, 2023

The moon enters fire sign Leo at 3:48 AM, inspiring a passionate, courageous atmosphere, and people may especially generous and open-hearted as the moon connects with Jupiter in Aries at 5:34 PM. Venus in Pisces squares off with Mars in Gemini at 10:29 PM, bringing a playfully competitive, exciting energy!

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

The moon enters fellow fire sign Leo, illuminating the romance and creativity sector of your chart, and the moon connects with Jupiter in Aries, inspiring a fun, celebratory atmosphere. Exciting discussions take place as Venus in Pisces squares off with Mars in Gemini. You may be taking action toward a big dream.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

The moon enters Leo, bringing your focus to your home and family life, and you might feel especially sensitive or nostalgic as the moon connects with Jupiter in Aries. Your ruling planet Venus in Pisces squares off with Mars in Gemini, stirring up excitement in your social life.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

The moon enters Leo, encouraging communication, and your social life could be quite busy as the moon connects with Jupiter in Aries. Venus in Pisces squares off with Mars in your sign, Gemini, and you’re pursuing an exciting career goal. You may be in the mood to show off!

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

Your focus turns to money as the moon enters Leo, and excitement could take place in your career as the moon connects with Jupiter in Aries. Venus in fellow water sign Pisces squares off with Mars in Gemini, inspiring you to explore your fantasies.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

The moon enters your sign today, Leo, encouraging you to focus on self care. Perhaps plan your next vacation or sign up for a class on a topic that inspires you as the moon connects with Jupiter in Aries. Venus in Pisces squares off with Mars in Gemini, inspiring a playfully competitive atmosphere.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

Make time to rest as the moon enters Leo. The moon mingles with Jupiter in Aries, encouraging you to forgive yourself if your perfectionistic tendencies have been getting in the way. Exciting shifts can take place in your love life as Venus in Pisces squares off with Mars in Gemini.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

Your social life may be especially busy as the moon enters Leo and connects with Jupiter in Aries. This could be a wonderful time to network! There may be an exciting change to your routine as Venus in Pisces squares off with Mars in fellow air sign Gemini. A flirtatious energy flows…

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

A productive energy flows and you may be receiving attention for your hard work and talent as the moon enters Leo and connects with Jupiter in Aries. Excitement could pop up in your love life as Venus in Pisces squares off with Mars in Gemini. A breakthrough in your creative work could also arrive!

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

The moon enters Leo, finding you in an adventurous mood, and an easygoing, open-hearted energy flows as the moon mingles with Jupiter in Aries. The mood is playful and flirtatious as Venus in Pisces squares off with Mars in Gemini.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

You may be ready to handle a situation at home or in your finances as the moon enters Leo and connects with Jupiter in Aries. Venus in Pisces squares off with Mars in Gemini, inspiring flirtatious banter!

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

The moon enters your opposite sign Leo, illuminating the relationship sector of your chart. You may have a lucky encounter or receive good news as the moon connects with Jupiter in Aries. Venus in Pisces squares off with Mars in Gemini, inspiring romance and creativity!

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

The moon enters Leo and connects with Jupiter in Aries, inspiring a productive atmosphere. You might be finishing a project faster than expected. Venus in your sign, Pisces, squares off with Mars in Gemini, which can find you confidently taking action toward something you really want!