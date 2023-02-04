Daily Horoscope: February 5, 2023

The moon in Leo connects with Mars in Gemini at 2:35 AM, inspiring confidence, and we’re in the mood to experiment as the moon squares off with Uranus in Taurus at 10:08 AM. Surprising feelings could surface. The full moon in Leo takes place at 1:29 PM, encouraging us to be bold and honest about our heart’s desires! It’s Aquarius season, which can find people taking a cool, aloof approach to things, but the full moon in Leo encourages passion.

All times ET.

Read your monthly horoscope for February!

Stay in the cosmic loop with the VICE horoscopes newsletter. Get horoscopes straight to your inbox when you sign up here!

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

Today’s full moon is in fellow fire sign Leo, inspiring romance, creativity, and celebration! This is an exciting full moon for you, dear Aries. Something important to you may be coming into fruition. Big emotions are shared and a breakthrough can take place.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

Aquarius season found you focused on your career, but today’s full moon in Leo shifts your focus to your home, family, and personal life. You could be releasing the past in some significant way, or making an important decision about your home and personal life.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

A conversation that’s been brewing reaches a big climax during today’s full moon in Leo. If you have been looking for answers (what Gemini isn’t?), you could find them at this time.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

A financial situation comes to a climax during today’s full moon in Leo. A new approach to managing and building your wealth could be explored. A special gift may be shared.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

Today’s full moon is in your zodiac sign, Leo, encouraging you to reconnect with your inner voice and express your needs! Big, surprising feelings could bubble up today. A confrontation may take place, but an excellent collaboration can also be found.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

Today’s full moon in Leo encourages you to slow down and rest. This is a powerful time to connect with your inner voice, explore your dreams, journal, and meditate. Take a break from your busy schedule and consider how you can schedule more time to relax in the future.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

Today’s full moon in Leo lights up the sector of your chart that rules your social life and you may be ready to let go of some friends, eager to explore new communities. A dream or wish could be coming to fruition. Surround yourself with people who inspire you!

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

Today’s full moon in Leo light’s up the sector of your chart that rules your career and reputation. You may be winning a reward or some recognition; your popularity is getting a big boost! Reflect on what sort of relationship you want with the public.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

A communication breakthrough can take place during today’s full moon in fellow fire sign Leo. A new perspective could change your outlook on everything! Travel or education plans may be discussed.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

You may be settling a debt or organizing your bills during today’s full moon in Leo. You’re examining your feelings about money and security in a deep way. This is a powerful full moon for forgiveness and releasing the past.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

Today’s full moon in Leo activates the relationship sector of your chart, and an important shift in the dynamic between you and your partners (in love or otherwise) could take place!

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

You could be wrapping up a big project during today’s full moon in Leo. You may be taking a new approach to productivity or kicking an old habit at this time!