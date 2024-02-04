Daily Horoscope: February 5, 2024

Conversations about technology’s development are progressing as Mercury enters Aquarius at 12:10 AM.

Opinionated threads are opening up as the moon in Sagittarius links up with the sun in Aquarius at 6:55 AM, fueling ideas and discussions with big feelings. We’re focused on getting to the bottom of things as Mercury meets investigative Pluto in Aquarius at 7:58 AM.

All times ET.

Aries: March 19, 2024 – April 19, 2024

Your hopes and dreams could be shifting, though you might not be sure what path you want to commit to yet, as Mercury enters Aquarius. You may find yourself joining powerful forces as Mercury meets Pluto in Aquarius; perhaps you’re listening to your inner voice and befriending the parts of you that have felt neglected or too critical to embrace in the past. Invitations from your social circle could lead to a ripple effect of changes, from the inside-out.

Taurus: April 19, 2024 – May 20, 2024

Friends in high places could give you a leg up or help get word out about a professional project as Mercury enters Aquarius, activating your chart’s place of career and legacy, where it meets Pluto. If you’re thinking about making some changes in your life’s direction, now’s a good time to interview people in your field of interest or speak with a counselor.

Gemini: May 20, 2024 – June 20, 2024

Your eyes are set squarely on the future as Mercury enters Aquarius, where it meets the focused energy of Pluto. Inspiration, and possibly a little bit of fixation, could have you poring over streams of information that guide you toward something still out of reach. If you have a deeper (or budding) interest in astrology, you may find yourself quite immersed in the subject today.

Cancer: June 20, 2024 – July 22, 2024

Your material circumstances could be asking you to let go of the past and have faith in what’s to come as Mercury enters Aquarius, where it meets Pluto, planet of the underworld. You might find it hard to relax your mind or turn your attention toward anything other than an intense search for more information and more answers. An insatiable thirst for more knowledge can lead you down some fun rabbit holes, but be mindful about whether you’re trying to exhaust sources of information for the sake of unending curiosity or if it’s more about taking protective measures to make sure you never get lost. Have courage to wonder and adventure…it’s where real learning happens!

Leo: July 22, 2024 – August 22, 2024

Discussions about trust and communication could be explored in your partnerships (romantic or platonic) as Mercury enters Aquarius, where it meets investigative Pluto. Talks about whether your relationships are worth investing more time, energy, and emotions into could be unfolding. If commitments have been less than solid, insecure feelings may arise, encouraging you to be straightforward about what’s on your mind.

Virgo: August 22, 2024 – September 22, 2024

The pace of your daily rhythm could be shifting as Mercury enters Aquarius, and you may find yourself having deeply thoughtful conversations with others on the regular as Mercury (the planet of communication) meets investigative Pluto. You might feel encouraged to be more disciplined in your approach to work or proactive about your preventative care. Perhaps you’ll be developing more of a relationship with your healthcare providers or entering agreements with people who will hold you accountable to self-care.

Libra: September 22, 2024 – October 22, 2024

You’re thinking more about the things that bring you vitality and feed your creativity as Mercury enters Aquarius. A focused plan to make space for more pleasure in your life might be underway as Mercury joins the intense energy of Pluto, inspiring you to think of joy as a medicine and formula for longevity. This may look like skating down several rabbit holes and acquiring different hobbies, linking up with friends on a regular basis, or enjoying intimacy in a radical new way.

Scorpio: October 22, 2024 – November 21, 2024

A deeper interest in your genealogy could arise as Mercury enters Aquarius, activating your chart’s place of home and family, where it meets up with investigative Pluto. The lengths you can reach with the advantages of technology today can uncover a wealth of hidden knowledge about your past, creating a bridge between you and your ancestors. Healing you never realized was possible could be unfolding and discussions about your children’s future, if you have them, could also be taking place.

Sagittarius: November 21, 2024 – December 21, 2024

You might find better words to describe feelings about, and experiences from, your past as Mercury enters Aquarius, activating your chart’s sector of communication, where it joins laser-focused Pluto. A bird’s eye view could put your neighborhood, or one where you used to live, in greater perspective. Perhaps you’ll do a deep dive through online maps and orient to the land you’ve lived on, and been to, in a different way.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

Mercury enters Aquarius where it meets Pluto, inviting you to take stock of your personal resources and what’s needed to fill in any gaps, including in your education. Money and knowledge serve as a powerful two-way bridge, encouraging you to travel back and forth toward these pursuits to better secure your deepest needs and desires (which you might be starting to understand in a different way).

Aquarius: January 20, 2024 – February 18, 2024

You might find yourself thirsting for deep wells of knowledge as your mental energy switches into high gear when Mercury enters your sign, Aquarius, where it meets laser-focused Pluto. Your ability to communicate valuable knowledge is on another level at this time, inviting you to consider what’s worth mentioning and what’s better left unsaid.

Pisces: February 18, 2024 – March 19, 2024

Your attention turns to research and deep reflection as Mercury enters Aquarius, activating your chart’s domain of secrets and psychic experiences. Your mind might be working overtime trying to process or break down the meaning of something profound. Your dreams could feel super psychedelic, inviting you to meditate on the symbols emerging while you lie in deep rest, as Mercury meets the planet of the underworld, Pluto, in Aquarius.