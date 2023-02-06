Daily Horoscope: February 7, 2023

We may feel impatient as the moon in Virgo squares off with Mars in Gemini at 4:05 PM—don’t lower your standards just to get some instant gratification as the moon opposes Venus in Pisces at 10:01 PM! A bit of patience can go a long way. The moon connects with Uranus in Taurus at 10:16 PM, encouraging experimentation and flexibility.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

The moon in Virgo squares off with your ruling planet Mars in Gemini and opposes Venus in Pisces, inspiring a busy atmosphere around communication. Setting boundaries around your availability is also a focus today. An unexpected gift could arrive as the moon mingles with Uranus in Taurus.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

Important decisions about how you invest your time and energy could be made today as the moon in fellow earth sign Virgo squares off with Mars in Gemini and opposes your ruling planet Venus in Pisces. The moon mingles with Uranus in your sign, Taurus, and you might be making a surprising choice!

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

Creating a better work-life balance and reimagining how you interact with the public may be on your mind as the moon in Virgo squares off with Mars in Gemini and opposes Venus in Pisces. Check in with your inner voice: You may learn something surprising about yourself as the moon mingles with Uranus in Taurus.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

You may feel pushed to say something or make a decision as the moon in Virgo squares off with Mars in Gemini and opposes Venus in Pisces. However, if you’re feeling pressured, it may be worth slowing down and reassessing. Unexpected friendships could form as the moon mingles with Uranus in Taurus.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

You could be exploring a new approach to money as the moon in Virgo squares off with Mars in Gemini and opposes Venus in Pisces. Try to avoid impulsive actions—but do keep an open mind about new possibilities as the moon mingles with Uranus in Taurus.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

The moon in your sign, Virgo, squares off with Mars in Gemini and opposes Venus in Pisces, which can find you at an important turning point in your relationships. Don’t rush things, and be clear about what you want. Surprising news may arrive as the moon mingles with Uranus in Taurus.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

Plans may be rearranged as the moon in Virgo squares off with Mars in Gemini and opposes Venus in Pisces: Prioritize rest! The moon mingles with Uranus in Taurus, encouraging flexibility and experimentation.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

Drama may arise in your social life as the moon in Virgo squares off with Mars in Gemini and opposes Venus in Pisces, but you can have an important realization about how you want to invest your time and energy. The moon mingles with Uranus in Taurus, which could find you connecting with someone unexpected.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

You and your partners can discuss how to cultivate a better work-life balance today as the moon in Virgo squares off with Mars in Gemini and opposes Venus in Pisces. The moon mingles with Uranus in Taurus, perhaps finding you eager to break out of your usual routine.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

The moon in fellow earth sign Virgo squares off with Mars in Gemini, and you could be making an important decision about your routine or schedule, and the moon opposes Venus in Pisces, finding you realizing something about desire and communication. The moon mingles with Uranus in Taurus, inspiring a creative breakthrough.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

You could be making an important move toward something you deeply desire as the moon in Virgo squares off with Mars in Gemini and opposes Venus in Pisces. The moon mingles with your ruling planet Uranus in Taurus, which can find you realizing something new about the past.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

Your partners—in love or otherwise—may be at an important crossroads as the moon in Virgo squares off with Mars in Gemini and opposes Venus in your sign, Pisces. You might be realizing something new about your relationships. The moon mingles with Uranus in Taurus, which could find you connecting with someone unexpected.