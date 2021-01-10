Daily Horoscope: January 10, 2021

The moon in Sagittarius inspires big ideas today, but we may feel a bit lost as it clashes with foggy Neptune at 1:29 PM. Big emotions come to the surface, and things aren’t feeling so clear. Don’t jump to conclusions. Let yourself rest.

All times ET.

Videos by VICE

Aries

Make time to rest today, Aries! The moon in Sagittarius may find you in the mood to wander, but you need to catch up on sleep. Find your adventures in a good book.

Taurus

The moon in Sagittarius finds you eagerly looking for answers, but you’re in a daze as it clashes with dreamy Neptune. Take a break, Taurus!

Gemini

The moon is in Sagittarius lights up the relationship sector of your chart today, Gemini, and while you’re eager to connect with people, some confusion concerning your career or your goals also clouds your energy as the moon clashes with Neptune.

Cancer

The moon in Sagittarius finds you busily getting organized—at least until the moon clashes with Neptune. It’s time to take a break, dear Cancer! Give yourself some wiggle room on your deadlines.

Leo

The moon is in fellow fire sign Sagittarius today, illuminating the romance and creativity sector of your chart, but you may be feeling confused about what you want or what your partners can offer. Take it slow today! Don’t rush any decisions.

Virgo

The moon in fire sign Sagittarius creates a warm energy at home, but you may be feeling confused about some partnerships as the moon clashes with Neptune. Take it slow and don’t jump to conclusions today.

Libra

The moon in Sagittarius illuminates the communication sector of your chart today, but making plans may be difficult as the moon in Sagittarius clashes with hazy Neptune, possibly mixing up communications.

Scorpio

The moon in Sagittarius lights up the financial sector of your chart today, finding you reflecting on wealth and security. Be wise about what you spend money on as the moon clashes with Neptune; something might seem more exciting than it is.

Sagittarius

The moon is in your sign today, helping you get in touch with your needs and emotions, but the moon also clashes with Neptune, finding you in a very sensitive, sentimental mood. Don’t over-romanticize the past, Sagittarius!

Capricorn

The moon in Sagittarius encourages you to slow down and rest today, especially as it clashes with hazy Neptune. Set firm boundaries around screen time. Meditate, journal, and nap.

Aquarius

The moon in Sagittarius finds you in a fun, social mood today, but financial confusion may pop up as the moon clashes with hazy Neptune. Fun doesn’t have to cost much!

Pisces

The moon in Sagittarius finds you focused on your career today, but you’re unsure how to interact with the public or what you want your legacy to be as the moon clashes with you ruling planet Neptune. Don’t rush anything.

Want these horoscopes sent straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for the newsletter.