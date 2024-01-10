Daily Horoscope: January 11, 2024

The moon in Capricorn aligns with Uranus in Taurus before reaching the darkest phase (the new moon) at 4:26 AM and 6:57 AM, respectively. Old patterns and ways of being are reimagined and reorganized. We might be updating rules, traditions, and statuses—or maybe we’re just embracing something considered weird!

We’re finding comfort through fantasy, which can feel like a healing salve as the moon mingles with Neptune in Pisces at 2:20 PM. Later, the moon meets with Pluto in Capricorn at 9:33 PM and we’re beckoned into deep reflection and self-inquiry. Our secrets and inner dialogues might keep us busy! The mood feels cooler and more detached, heightening our observation skills once the moon enters Aquarius at 10:01 PM.

All times ET.

Read your monthly horoscope for January!

Stay in the cosmic loop with the VICE horoscopes newsletter. Get horoscopes straight to your inbox when you sign up here!

Aries: March 19, 2024 – April 19, 2024

A significant chapter is closing while another is beginning under the new moon in Capricorn. The new moon’s alignment with Uranus in Taurus finds you looking for ways to secure more freedom and flexibility along your life’s path or within your career and professional endeavors. You might be discovering more sustainable forms of earning an income or departing from your public role to begin a journey of learning (and teaching) others how to thrive in today’s world.

Taurus: April 19, 2024 – May 20, 2024

Today’s new moon in Capricorn invites you to meditate on where life is taking you, and where you want it to take you. You might question if you’re going the right direction or if you’re lost, though the new moon’s alignment with Uranus in Taurus encourages you to be adventurous, take risks, and trust that it is indeed time for a change in your life. Have courage to break the mold or live a bit more dangerously!

Gemini: May 20, 2024 – June 20, 2024

The new moon in Capricorn invites you to reinvent yourself as you step away from a path or role that no longer suits you and step into a different way of being in the world. Perhaps you’re closing a social media account or a change in partnership status is shifting the way you relate to others publicly. Conversations about “what’s yours is mine” could be coming up, stirring questions that compare the old ways with the new, especially as the new moon aligns with Uranus in Taurus. The past could take on new meaning as you reorient to your destiny.

Cancer: June 20, 2024 – July 22, 2024

The new moon in Capricorn invites you to define your relationships in a different way. Perhaps you’re setting higher standards for your partnership dynamics or setting boundaries that allow you to maintain integrity and stay in alignment with the philosophies you’re adamant about. You might receive news about a hot opportunity as this new moon connects with Uranus in Taurus, making it an auspicious time to come out of your shell and be social. Consider saying yes to any networking opportunities or invites.

Leo: July 22, 2024 – August 22, 2024

You could feel like you’re starting with a clean slate as the new moon in Capricorn activates your chart’s place of work, routine, and preventative rituals. You may feel inspired to give something up to ensure your longevity or to help you progress along your ultimate goals, especially as this new moon connects with Uranus in Taurus (situated in your chart’s place of career and legacy). You’re aware of what needs to be done in order to make your mark and prepared to devote your energy to something bigger than yourself, something others can also thrive on.

Virgo: August 22, 2024 – September 22, 2024

Your relationship to pleasure, joy, and creativity is taking new shape under the new moon in Capricorn. You might carve out a more dedicated practice to enjoying yourself (or the company of friends, lovers, and partners). Opportunities to break out of your comfort zone or venture to new places (literally and metaphorically) with people from your inner circle may begin to pop up as this new moon also aligns with Uranus in Taurus. Perhaps you’ll discover an adventure one only dreams of!

Libra: September 22, 2024 – October 22, 2024

An opportunity to create new structure within your home and family arrives under the new moon in Capricorn. Habits and routines can be refined, chores can be distributed differently, and a greater sense of stability can grow from the work put into creating a rhythm that flows. The new moon’s alignment with Uranus in Taurus is a head’s up that this process can be a bit chaotic before order sets in. Schedules are being rearranged, sacrifices are being made, and commitments are being adjusted; it takes time to learn new dances, but you’re a master of the arts! You’ll get this sooner than later.

Scorpio: October 22, 2024 – November 21, 2024

An opportunity to create something lasting emerges under the new moon in Capricorn. Your mind is being put to work! It can be hard, and yet, there’s pleasure being found in it. People are feeling receptive and even encouraging some of your most unique, original, and off-the-wall ideas as the new moon aligns with Uranus in Taurus, inviting you to build on a concept or feed a project with more enthusiasm and conviction. Consider what a play on words could do for your brainstorming sessions and communication of ideas.

Sagittarius: November 21, 2024 – December 21, 2024

Building a fortune, both materially and spiritually, could be on your mind under the new moon in Capricorn. A new container or resource can emerge, helping you to save what you earn, securing a nest egg for yourself and your family. It’s a time to start anew and get in touch with your financial goals from an intuitive perspective rather than one of pure logic. Some advice could make perfect sense in many ways, and yet your personal needs, desires, and hunches might contradict that. The new moon’s alignment with Uranus in Taurus encourages you to consider new practices, habits, and choices that can support your unique circumstances and lifestyle goals.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

The new moon arrives in your sign, inviting you to level up physically, mentally, and emotionally! You might notice you’re navigating life with greater maturity and people can sense it in the way you’re carrying yourself. The way you communicate with others is changing and you may be enjoying novel ways of connecting with people as the new moon aligns with Uranus in Taurus. It’s a wonderful time to weave more storytelling into your life or meditate on your own mythologies.

Aquarius: January 20, 2024 – February 18, 2024

The new moon in Capricorn invites you to build or reinforce boundaries that protect what is rightfully yours… perhaps that means to rest and sleep deeply enough that you dream, and then go beyond that. The new moon aligns with Uranus in Taurus and your dreams may lead you down a new path that feels radically true for you! The depths of your consciousness are more accessible for exploration at this time, and you might find that what you’re ready to claim or protect is the autonomy to steer your own desires. It’s a powerful time to redirect attention grabbed by the greed of commercial efforts and connect with your most genuine wants and needs.

Pisces: February 18, 2024 – March 19, 2024

The community around you helps you to discover and define who you are becoming under the new moon in Capricorn, which happens to connect with Uranus in Taurus. Your allies and social influences (new acquaintances and friendships could arise now) inspire you to strive for excellence, perhaps even in the weirdest or least conventional ways measured by modern society. In whatever ways you’re working to develop your body, mind, and spirit, you’re sure to encourage others to question possibilities and think more broadly!