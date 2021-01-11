Daily Horoscope: January 12, 2021

Mercury clashes with Uranus today, bringing unexpected news at 10:30 AM. Mercury is the planet of the mind, and electric Uranus is all about genius: Major breakthroughs take place right now, but it’s crucial to stay flexible. Avoid too much caffeine, since some nervous energy may be in the air. The moon in Capricorn connects with Neptune at 4:17 PM, boosting your intuition. A new moon in Capricorn arrives tonight at 12:00 AM, asking us which projects are truly worth our time and energy.

All times ET.

Videos by VICE

Aries

It’s a fantastic day for brainstorming, but not the right time for making investments of time or energy. You’re still examining things and taking in information! Don’t rush, Aries. Surprises will pop up, so wait and see how it all unfolds. The new moon in Capricorn marks a fresh start in your career.

Taurus

Astrologers often say you’re a predictable person, Taurus, but that’s really not the case today, especially when it comes to your career. Unexpected news is received or shared. A dreamy atmosphere flows in your social life. The new moon in Capricorn brings new opportunities your way.

Gemini

Unexpected news pops up as your ruling planet Mercury clashes with wildcard Uranus. Just when you think you know it all, something new comes up! But this could also be exciting—perhaps a breakthrough will take place! Keep an open mind, Gemini.

Cancer

Surprising news pops up concerning your social life today. If you want someone to invest in you, you’ll have to show them how reliable you can be during uncertain times. The moon in your opposite sign Capricorn mingles with dreamy Neptune, encouraging intuitive connection, and marks the beginning of a new journey in your relationships.

Leo

A turning point takes place in your relationships today as messenger planet Mercury clashes with wildcard Uranus, bringing unexpected news. Helping you smooth things over is hardworking Capricorn’s connection with dreamy Neptune. The new moon in Capricorn finds you starting a new gig or taking on a new habit.

Virgo

Your ruling planet Mercury clashes with wildcard Uranus today: Keep your plans loose because unexpected scheduling changes make take place! The new moon in fellow earth sign Capricorn activates the romance and creativity sector of your chart, and a lovely energy flows around connection as the moon meets Neptune.

Libra

It’s hard to know what people want…especially when they keep changing their minds! Watch out for unexpected news today as Mercury clashes with Uranus. You’re inspired to lean into your spiritual practice, so dust off your altar! The new moon in Capricorn marks the beginning of a new cycle at home and in your family or private life.

Scorpio

An important shift takes place as messenger planet Mercury clashes with Uranus. Communication breakthroughs arrive…but so does some unexpected news! Easy energy flows around connecting with others as the moon in grounded Capricorn mingles with dreamy Neptune. The new moon in Capricorn finds you taking a new approach to communication.

Sagittarius

Unexpected news and scheduling shifts take place today as Mercury clashes with wildcard Uranus. The new moon in Capricorn finds you focused on money and thinking about new streams of income, and some creative solutions arrive as it mingles with Neptune.

Capricorn

There is a new moon in your sign today, Capricorn, bringing you a fresh start. It’s a great time for a makeover! You’re also reconsidering how you want to move forward in your relationships. Easy energy flows around connecting with others as the moon mingles with dreamy Neptune. Unexpected news arrives as communication planet Mercury clashes with wildcard Uranus.

Aquarius

Today’s new moon in Capricorn reconnects you with your inner voice, which will be very helpful since you’ll contend with unexpected news as Mercury clashes with your ruling planet Uranus. Changes are taking place at home.

Pisces

Today’s new moon in Capricorn marks a fresh start in your social life, and you’re feeling especially glamorous as the moon connects with your ruling planet Neptune. Watch out for unexpected news as messenger planet Mercury clashes with wildcard Uranus.

Want these horoscopes sent straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for the newsletter.