Daily Horoscope: January 14, 2022

The moon in Gemini connects with Saturn in Aquarius at 1:26 AM, finding us confidently setting boundaries and sorting out plans. Mercury retrograde begins in Aquarius at 6:41 AM and we may find ourselves running into old friends, revisiting ideas and conversations, and generally slowing down. Watch out for miscommunications and delays—this isn’t the time to push things forward, but to review the past. Confusing feelings might surface as the moon squares off with foggy Neptune in Pisces at 4:50 PM, and we could feel impatient as the moon opposes Mars in Sagittarius at 9:22 PM.

All times ET.

Aries

Mercury retrograde begins in Aquarius today, which may find you reconnecting with a social circle. Goals and future plans might be reworked.

Taurus

Your focus is on your career today as Mercury begins its retrograde in Aquarius. You may pick up a project that you had to put on the back burner, or find yourself getting some delayed, but deserved, recognition!

Gemini

Your ruling planet Mercury begins its retrograde in fellow air sign Aquarius today, which could find you rethinking travel or education plans, or reworking something you want to publish.

Cancer

Mercury begins its retrograde in Aquarius today, which could find you reorganizing your finances, especially when it comes to themes like debts, taxes, inheritances, or resources you share with partners.

Leo

You may be running into people from your past as Mercury begins its retrograde in your opposite sign Aquarius today. While Mercury retrograde is famous for misunderstandings, this can also be a helpful time to revisit a conversation or rework a plan.

Virgo

Your ruling planet Mercury begins its retrograde in Aquarius, which could find you rearranging your schedule. You may revisit an old routine or pick up a project you previously had to set aside.

Libra

Mercury begins its retrograde in fellow air sign Aquarius today, and while Mercury retrograde could bring delays or misunderstandings, this one can find you revisiting things, people, and places you truly love and enjoy!

Scorpio

You may be in an especially nostalgic mood as Mercury begins its retrograde in Aquarius today. Plans concerning your living situation could be reworked or you might reconnect with family or old friends.

Sagittarius

Communication planet Mercury begins its retrograde in Aquarius today. Details and plans may be confused, but this can also be a wonderful time to reconnect with a friend or revisit an old idea.

Capricorn

Conversations about money are revisited as Mercury begins its retrograde in Aquarius today. This aspect is famous for delays and miscommunications, but you can use this time to your advantage and get reorganized!

Aquarius

Messenger planet Mercury begins its retrograde in your sign today, Aquarius! You may find yourself reconsidering some of the plans and ideas you’ve shared over the last few weeks. Slow down and rest.

Pisces

You maybe feeling forgetful, sleepy, or eager for silence and privacy as Mercury retrograde begins in Aquarius today. You could find yourself pondering the meaning of a recurring dream, or connecting with your emotions in a deeper way.

