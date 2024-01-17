Daily Horoscope: January 18, 2024

Our instinctual emotions may feel volatile as the moon in Aries clashes with Pluto in Capricorn at 3:03 AM. We’re confronting fears or being confronted by them. We’re feeling more secure in ourselves, comfortable in our skin, as the moon enters Taurus at 3:12 AM.

We’re more informed about—and prepared for—the structures that are shifting in our lives as Mercury in Capricorn links up with Saturn in Pisces at 3:49 AM.

Our feet feel firmly planted on the ground and we’re mindful of order and natural consequences as the moon connects with Saturn at 11:57 AM. Communication flows smoothly while the moon aligns with Mercury at 12:42 PM; ideas are easily shared and digested at this time. We’re appreciating down-to-earth perspectives as the moon meets Jupiter in Taurus at 2:05 PM, and feel motivated to carry out plans with more efficiency as the moon mingles with Mars in Capricorn at 10:26 PM.

All times ET.

Aries: March 19, 2024 – April 19, 2024

You could be making up your mind about something you’ve been on the fence about in terms of your career or life’s direction as Mercury in Capricorn links up with Saturn in Pisces today. A transition you’ve been navigating since early December (the first time Mercury made this connection with Saturn during the pre-retrograde period) could be nearing completion.

Taurus: April 19, 2024 – May 20, 2024

Plans for a trip you’ve been anticipating may firm up as Mercury in Capricorn links up with Saturn in Pisces. Conversations initiated at the beginning of December could come back around to be carried through; friends or associates might be looking for clarification and confirmation. You could also be revisiting ideas about expanding on your education or speaking with advisors. You may be thinking about spending big on someone (maybe yourself) or freeing yourself up from debt as the moon meets Jupiter in your sign.

Gemini: May 20, 2024 – June 20, 2024

People could look to you for professional advice or want to hear about your experiences as Mercury in Capricorn links up with Saturn in Pisces. Discussions and events that were taking place December 2 and 21 could be resurfacing and coming to completion as this marks the third contact between Mercury in Capricorn and Saturn in Pisces since the pre-retrograde period. A status might be official or you could be bidding farewell to a chapter in your professional life.

Cancer: June 20, 2024 – July 22, 2024

Conversations about commitment or the meaning of your relationships are resurfacing as Mercury in Capricorn links up with Saturn in Pisces for the third time since early December. Final decisions are being reached about whether a bond can go the distance.

Leo: July 22, 2024 – August 22, 2024

Contracts and financial arrangements could be crystallizing as Mercury in Capricorn links up with Saturn in Pisces. A gig or job you were hired for could be wrapping up, or ready to begin in an official manner, as these planets activate your chart’s place of work and contractual relationships. Confirmation about expectations, responsibilities, and compensation is arriving, inviting you to move to the next stage of your goals. The moon enters Taurus where it meets Jupiter, offering a further nod to changes or upgrades in your career or life’s direction. Perhaps you’re enjoying some new perks and freedom in your work!

Virgo: August 22, 2024 – September 22, 2024

A feeling of fulfillment or purpose arrives through your relationships as your planetary ruler Mercury in Capricorn links up with Saturn in Pisces. You might resonate with the idea that, in the grand scheme of things, all that matters is love. Conversations and ideas you’ve been entertaining since early December (when Mercury and Saturn first made contact in these signs, pre-retrograde) could be attracting joy and pleasure you’ve worked hard to manifest in your life.

Libra: September 22, 2024 – October 22, 2024

An effort to streamline the routines and rhythm of your household is revisited as Mercury in Capricorn links up with Saturn in Pisces. Responsibilities, commitments, and habits you’ve been working harder to maintain (since early December) start to flow with a bit more ease as you find yourself getting more organized. Perhaps you’re receiving some support or help with the heavy load you’re carrying, or maybe you’re just getting firmer about boundaries, including what’s required to fulfill your own self-care.

Scorpio: October 22, 2024 – November 21, 2024

You could be more confident about where (or how) an interest, project, or hobby fits into your schedule as Mercury in Capricorn links up with Saturn in Pisces for the third time since December 2. Perhaps you’re realizing that a creative endeavor or something you’re dedicated to learning deserves more of your commitment. Partners or close companions are showing support and interest in what’s on your mind as the moon enters Taurus and mingles with your ruling planet, Mars, in Capricorn.

Sagittarius: November 21, 2024 – December 21, 2024

You’re feeling more connected to, and aware of, your values and where they come from as Mercury in Capricorn links up with Saturn in Pisces for the third time since December 2. You might be experiencing a new appreciation for your family or the traditions and wisdom they’ve passed down to you. There’s a greater sense of purpose behind your priorities and the responsibilities you’re committing to; your material goals can feel clearer now.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

You’re feeling more sure of the way you carry yourself through the world as Mercury in Capricorn links up with Saturn in Pisces for the third time since December 2 (before Mercury’s retrograde). The way you communicate and express yourself has undergone a transformation, and you could find more pleasure in the processes of writing, teaching, and learning. You might also be outlining a more orderly schedule to accommodate your social life and creative endeavors that bring more peace to your life.

Aquarius: January 20, 2024 – February 18, 2024

An opportunity to soak in some quietude or rest that you’ve been longing for could arrive as Mercury in Capricorn links up with Saturn in Pisces for the third time since early December (before Mercury’s retrograde). A great deal of information has come to you through the retrograde period, and you could feel like you’re finally more in touch with what you want and need in order to live a life of peace and stability. Connection with your intuition is feeling stronger and you’re manifesting the support you want at the foundation of your life.

Pisces: February 18, 2024 – March 19, 2024

The counsel of your allies, friends, or associates aids you in feeling securely connected with your sense of judgment as Mercury in Capricorn links up with Saturn in your sign for the third time since December 2. You’re feeling more sure of your direction in life and ability to connect with your own wisdom, and still you’re building on what you already know. A feeling of being surrounded by a community you can grow with is stronger than ever.