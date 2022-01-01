Daily Horoscope: January 2, 2022

Brains work much more efficiently as Mercury, the planet of communication, enters intellectual air sign Aquarius at 1:09 AM, where it stays for the next few weeks. The moon harmonizes with Uranus, the planet of surprises, helping us resolve unexpected upsets. The new moon in Capricorn is exact at 1:33 PM, marking an ideal time to make a promise to yourself!

All times ET.

Videos by VICE

Aries

You’re beginning a new cycle in your career and public life as the new moon falls in your chart’s fame sector. Now is the time to ask yourself what you want, and to accept things about you, your life, and your feelings that might not fit the mold. Mercury moves into your chart’s house of hopes and dreams, giving you fresh ideas for your future.

Taurus

You’re asking questions about the bigger picture as the new moon falls in a sector of your chart related to your worldview. You’re able to take a step back and look at your own quirks from a place of peace and practicality. There is a rush of new ideas for your career and public life as Mercury enters your chart’s fame sector.

Gemini

This new moon asks you to have faith in others. There is a lot of uncertainty right now, since there are things that are out of your control, but you can find grounding in things that are factual and tangible. Your planetary ruler Mercury changes signs, bringing you a bird’s eye view of everything that is possible and the farthest reaches of your brilliant mind.

Cancer

New moons are touchy times for you, Cancer, and this one has you feeling around in the dark when it comes to your partnerships. Other people might not have the answers, but you can find certainty and conviction when it comes to your own needs and intuitions. Messenger Mercury moves into an intimate sector of your chart, beginning new conversations about trust and sharing.

Leo

The new moon brings a new cycle to your habits, health, and productivity. If anyone can start taking steps toward a regimented long-term goal in the new year, it’s you, Leo! Mercury, the planet of communication, moves into your partnerships sector, bringing new understandings and clearer communication between yourself and others.

Virgo

You’re getting to know exactly what you want and how to materialize the type of relationships that you dream of as the new moon falls in your chart’s house of sex, dating, and creativity. This is a time to connect with what you enjoy! Your planetary ruler Mercury moves into your chart’s house of hopes and dreams, giving you the brain power to make your dreams come true.

Libra

The year begins with stillness and silence as the new moon falls in a restful and private sector of your chart. Now you are considering what your ideal home and family life looks like, dear Libra. Mercury moves into fellow air sign Aquarius, gifting you with critical thinking in your social and creative life.

Scorpio

It’s time to empty your mind, Scorpio. The new moon falls in your chart’s house of communication and reading, beginning a new chapter in your intellectual life. Your thoughts are best explored in private, of course, as Mercury moves into a deeply personal sector of your chart. New, brilliant ideas about your home and family pop up.

Sagittarius

Don’t worry so gravely about material things—they’re temporary! The new moon in your chart’s house of resources begins a new cycle concerning money and other things that you need to sustain life. Mercury enters your chart’s house of communication, commuting, and contracts, giving you a lot of brilliant ideas to explore in your journal! It’s time to sharpen your skillset, too.

Capricorn

It’s a new year for everyone, but a new cycle for you as the new moon falls in your sign, Capricorn. This is a moment of connecting with your own internal voice without external distractions. What makes you happy might have never been done before! Mercury moves into your chart’s financial sector, giving you brilliant ideas about how to support yourself and your dreams.

Aquarius

There’s never been a better time to let it happen: The new moon falls in a very spiritual sector of your chart, which leaves you no option but to accept that some things are impossible to control. Mercury, the planet of communication, enters your sign, bringing you a stroke of genius and a talent for self-expression.

Pisces

New year, new hopes! The new moon falls in your chart’s house of objectives and dreams, and there may be some new goals born under this lunation. It’s a good time to reflect on your feelings about your goals and your future and to make some wishes. Mercury moves into a psychological sector of your chart, starting a tour through your subconscious mind.

Want these horoscopes sent straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for the newsletter.