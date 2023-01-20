Daily Horoscope: January 21, 2023

The moon in Capricorn mingles with Neptune in Pisces at 3:01 AM and meets Pluto in Capricorn at 10:52 AM, inspiring creativity and emotional depth. The moon enters Aquarius at 1:29 PM, encouraging us to take a detached look at things. The new moon in Aquarius takes place at 3:53 PM and the moon connects with Jupiter in Aries at 8:09 PM, which can find us exploring new opportunities!

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

The new moon in Aquarius can find you connecting with a new social circle or exploring a new hobby! A new wish or hope for the future may enter your heart, and the moon connects with Jupiter in your sign, Aries, which might find you feeling expansive and lucky.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

The new moon in Aquarius can mark a fresh start in your career or your life in the public eye, and some behind-the-scenes moves could bring you great success as the moon mingles with lucky Jupiter in Aries.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

There’s a new moon in fellow air sign Aquarius today, which could find you planning a new journey, traveling, studying something new, or publishing ideas. The moon connects with Jupiter in Aries, perhaps finding you connecting with exciting and influential people.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

The new moon in Aquarius could find you resolving a debt or setting some other lingering issue. The moon connects with Jupiter in Aries, boding well for your career.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

The new moon in Aquarius could signify a new partnership in your life, or a relationship may get a fresh start. New adventures and opportunities may be offered to you as the moon connects with Jupiter in fellow fire sign Aries.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

The new moon in Aquarius can find you starting a new project, gig, or wellness routine. The moon connects with Jupiter in Aries, which inspiring a productive, problem solving atmosphere.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

The new moon in fellow air sign Aquarius activates the sector of your chart that rules fun, creativity, and romance, perhaps bringing a fresh start in your life concerning these themes. Inspiring connections can form as the moon connects with Jupiter in Aries.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

The new moon in Aquarius may find you redecorating your home, moving, or connecting with family or loved ones in some significant way. The moon connects with Jupiter in Aries, which can inspire a productive atmosphere.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

The new moon in Aquarius marks the start of a new conversation, and the mood can be especially fun and flirtatious as the moon connects with lucky planet Jupiter in Aries.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

The new moon in Aquarius can find you exploring a new stream of income or a new way of managing wealth. The moon connects with Jupiter in Aries, inspiring a feeling of growth or abundance in your home and personal life.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

There’s a new moon in your zodiac sign today, Aquarius! A fresh start could be here, especially in regards to how you care for yourself. You may be presenting yourself to the world in a new way.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

The new moon in Aquarius may find you reconnecting with your intuition in some significant way, and a brilliant idea can result in tangible success as the moon connects with your ruling planet Jupiter in Aries.