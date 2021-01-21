Daily Horoscope: January 22, 2021

The moon in Taurus makes a harmonious connection with sweet Venus at 12:28 AM, encouraging a peaceful energy, and the moon connects with dreamy Neptune at 4:27 AM, boosting our intuition. The moon clashes with Mercury at 8:59 AM, kicking up communication, and meets Pluto at 4:28 PM, helping us connect with our sense of inner power.

All times ET.

Videos by VICE

Aries

Stability and security are themes on your mind as the moon moves through Taurus. Make time to reflect on your income, budget, and investments today. You’re not a very materialistic person, Aries, but it’s a good time to reflect on comfort and finances.

Taurus

The moon is in your sign today, Taurus! Make time to reflect on your feelings and on what you need in order to feel loved and comfortable. Opportunities from far and wide are coming in!

Gemini

Take it slow as the moon moves through Taurus today, and catch up on rest. The moon clashes with your ruling planet Mercury, and you may have a hard time putting your phone away.

Cancer

The moon in Taurus illuminates the sector of your chart that rules your social life today, Cancer, and it’s a powerful time for deep connection in your relationships.

Leo

You’re focused on your career today and an easy energy flows around productivity as the moon moves through Taurus. Creative self-expression is important to you, and the Taurus moon helps you get grounded and focused on expressing yourself through your work.

Virgo

The moon moves through fellow earth sign Taurus today, bringing news from abroad. A change in plans may take place as the moon clashes with your ruling planet Mercury, but passionate energy flows as the moon mingles with power planet Pluto.

Libra

The moon in Taurus asks you to get real today: Ot’s time to cut some people or some situations off, Libra. You’re ready to release the past! Intriguing information arrives as the moon clashes with Mercury; stay open-minded.

Scorpio

The moon is in your opposite sign Taurus today, illuminating the relationship sector of your chart. Conversations about personal topics are stirred up, and you’re figuring out whether you’re ready to “go there” with certain people.

Sagittarius

The moon in Taurus finds you reorganizing your work space. Some rescheduling may take place as the moon clashes with Mercury, but a very productive energy flows as the moon mingles with power planet Pluto. Resources may become available.

Capricorn

The moon is in fellow earth sign Taurus today, inspiring a peaceful, open-hearted energy, especially as the moon mingles with sweet Venus. Challenges concerning finances are addressed as the moon clashes with Mercury. A powerful energy flows around connection as the moon mingles with Pluto.

Aquarius

The moon in Taurus illuminates the home and family sector of your chart today, and you’re confronting issues that need to be discussed. An easy energy flows around releasing the past, and emotions flow.

Pisces

The moon in Taurus lights up the communication sector of your chart today, and information is exchanged as the moon clashes with Mercury—be thoughtful when you communicate, and don’t make promises you can’t keep! An easy and exciting energy flows in your social life at this time, too.

Want these horoscopes sent straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for the newsletter.