Daily Horoscope: January 25, 2024

We’re claiming our identities and all their eccentricities—sans apologies—as the moon enters Leo at 2:37 AM and opposes Pluto in Aquarius at 2:53 AM.

Our hearts lead the way as the full moon in Leo culminates at 12:54 PM. We’re invited to choose authenticity, despite any inconveniences it may bring. Courage is needed to change our lives for the better. We’re embracing diversity or nudged to keep up with the times as the moon clashes with Uranus in Taurus at 3:46 PM.

All times ET.

Aries: March 19, 2024 – April 19, 2024

You’re feeling celebratory under the full moon in Leo! Reach out to friends and spend time doing something that regenerates you.

Taurus: April 19, 2024 – May 20, 2024

The heart of your existence is full of hope and spirit as the full moon in Leo arrives, lighting up your chart’s place of home and family. You’re reminded of your purpose today, and the people or places that keep you going!

Gemini: May 20, 2024 – June 20, 2024

Announcements are being made, and news is making its rounds as the full moon in Leo arrives, lighting up your chart’s sector of communication and perceptions. You’re completing lessons, making trips, or acknowledging the spirit of sister and brotherhood. It’s a small world, after all!

Cancer: June 20, 2024 – July 22, 2024

Investments could be paying off and gifts are arriving under the full moon in Leo. Responsibilities and commitments are taken up wholeheartedly.

Leo: July 22, 2024 – August 22, 2024

You’re showing others how to be resilient and true to your heart as the full moon arrives in your sign, Leo. Significant others, your closest companions, and even your adversaries are invited to notice your dedication to self-care and how you persist in the face of life’s ups and downs.

Virgo: August 22, 2024 – September 22, 2024

Discerning your personal needs from others’ is an opportunity for genuine self-care under today’s full moon in Leo. Empathizing and syncing your movements and activities with others is quite easy for you, though this full moon nudges you to recognize your need for rest, reflection, and regenerative rituals.

Libra: September 22, 2024 – October 22, 2024

A celebratory mood arrives under the full moon in Leo. Opportunities to seize a dream or enjoy the gifts of community and friendship on a more regular basis could be appearing.

Scorpio: October 22, 2024 – November 21, 2024

You’re invited to take your place on the world stage under the full moon in Leo. Recognition for your life’s work, a professional project, or a role that you play for the public is coming your way, encouraging you to think about what you want to leave behind for your field or the generations you’re meant to lead the way for.

Sagittarius: November 21, 2024 – December 21, 2024

Brilliant ideas are coming to light as the full moon in Leo culminates in your chart’s sector of academics, world views, and distant journeys. Lessons are learned (or perhaps you’re schooling someone else), destinations are set, or philosophical perspectives are reorganized.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

You’re taking stock of what’s most important and which priorities might need to be reorganized as the full moon in Leo arrives, lighting up your chart’s place of shared resources, taxes, and debts. A nice return might be on the way, or maybe you’re considering investing in a vehicle that helps you get around and takes you further (including the vehicle of education).

Aquarius: January 20, 2024 – February 18, 2024

The full moon in Leo invites you to consider what’s at the heart of your relationships; what makes them worth your time, energy, and resources? The differences between you and others can feel amplified at this time, yet there might be something quite valuable to your personal development when you consider the diversity these interpersonal dynamics bring.

Pisces: February 18, 2024 – March 19, 2024

A pattern that’s been on repeat can meet its end as the full moon in Leo arrives, lighting up your chart’s place of preventative routines and work. Although you might still be in a transitional period of spending more time thinking about the changes you want to make to improve your quality of life than you can actually commit to right now, your consciousness is aimed at strength and transformation. Resolutions to health imbalances can materialize over the next month as your mental load begins to decrease.