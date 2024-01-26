Daily Horoscope: January 27, 2024

Discussions about how much space we’re allowed to take up could be unfolding as the sun in Aquarius squares off with Jupiter in Taurus at 2:18 AM. We’re met with surprises and unexpected developments in our relationships as Uranus in Taurus ends its retrograde at 2:35 AM. Confidence is boosted as Mercury and Mars meet in Capricorn at 9:59 AM, though conversations might also get a bit aggressive. We’re feeling productive and interested in tending to projects as the moon enters Virgo at 2:11 PM.

All times ET.

Aries: March 19, 2024 – April 19, 2024

Your reputation precedes you and your work (or what you stand for), and is exalted as Mercury meets your ruling planet Mars in Capricorn. People are holding you in high regard. A lucrative project or lofty career opportunity may be arising as Uranus in Taurus also ends its retrograde today.

Taurus: April 19, 2024 – May 20, 2024

You’re invited to aim toward something more profound than personal success as the sun in Aquarius clashes with Jupiter in your sign, encouraging you to consider your contribution toward a cause. Influential people could welcome you into their circle or your life’s journey may be shifting direction. Doing something new or unexpected would be astrologically appropriate since Uranus also ends its retrograde in your sign today.

Gemini: May 20, 2024 – June 20, 2024

You’re feeling more assertive as your ruling planet, Mercury, meets Mars in Capricorn today. Whether in business deals or personal matters, you’re speaking your mind! Perhaps you’ll close a deal or rewrite a contract. Letting go and moving forward comes with greater ease since Uranus in Taurus also ends its retrograde in your chart’s place of transformation. You might be processing some relationship changes or endings in your dreams, or experimenting with something taboo in your slumber.

Cancer: June 20, 2024 – July 22, 2024

Your relationships are filled with passion (and it could swing either way) today as Mercury and Mars meet in Capricorn! Discussions about commitment could be taking place and new boundaries may be stated. Break-ups could happen if it feels like you and your partners can’t meet each other halfway. Uranus in Taurus also ends its retrograde today, signaling surprises in your social life. Someone in the friend-zone could become something more or partners could go back to being just a friend.

Leo: July 22, 2024 – August 22, 2024

Discussions about boundaries, like how much space you and others can take up, are unfolding in your partnerships (either romantic or professional) as the sun in Aquarius clashes with Jupiter in Taurus. New agreements could be reached, as well as statuses. A new job or change in responsibilities (and perks) may be beginning as Uranus in Taurus also ends its retrograde today, shaking things up in your career and public reputation.

Virgo: August 22, 2024 – September 22, 2024

Passion is aflame in your social life and your creative side is energized as your ruling planet, Mercury, meets Mars in Capricorn. A muse might present themselves or a partner can inspire you to offer a romantic gesture. Things could get hot! It’s a great time to try new things or embrace spontaneity as Uranus in Taurus also ends its retrograde today. You could be in for a pleasant surprise!

Libra: September 22, 2024 – October 22, 2024

You might feel a little claustrophobic and caged in by responsibilities as the sun in Aquarius clashes with Jupiter in Taurus. Be mindful of procrastination. A lack of time, space, or resources to do exactly what you want to do invites you to connect to simple pleasures through daily rituals. Discussions about taxes, security, and shared resources may arise as Uranus in Taurus also ends its retrograde.

Scorpio: October 22, 2024 – November 21, 2024

Chemistry and connection are unfolding in your relationships as the sun in Aquarius clashes with Jupiter in Taurus. You might enjoy hearing where others are coming from today, and you’re expressing yourself with greater confidence as Mercury meets your planetary ruler, Mars, in Capricorn. You might be surprised where conversations end up as Uranus in Taurus ends its retrograde in your chart’s place of partnerships.

Sagittarius: November 21, 2024 – December 21, 2024

Your schedule or work environment could be shifting as the sun in Aquarius clashes with Jupiter in Taurus on the same day that Uranus in Taurus ends its retrograde. Conversations about relocating for work could arise or you might be taking radical steps to improve your quality of life and work-life balance.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

You might have a way with dry humor today as Mercury and Mars meet in your sign, Capricorn. You’ll have no problem getting straight to the point and making an impact when you do. Experimenting with a fashion statement or trying a new trend might be your cup of tea as Uranus in Taurus also ends its retrograde today. Surprising connections could be taking place in your social life.

Aquarius: January 20, 2024 – February 18, 2024

You’re embracing the idea of drastic transformation in your personal life as the sun in your sign clashes with Jupiter in Taurus. The unbeaten path is calling out to you! Connecting to your past—to the precedence of your existence—feels more attractive as Uranus in Taurus also ends its retrograde. Dreams may have special messages for you now or you could feel drawn to a new place to call home.

Pisces: February 18, 2024 – March 19, 2024

The sun in Aquarius clashes with Jupiter in Taurus, inviting you to attune with your inner wisdom and the voices that guide you to follow your true north. It’s a wonderful day to spend some time in meditation or share your dreams with friends or trusted guides. Surprising news could come your way as Uranus in Taurus also ends its retrograde today. You might learn something that can change the path you’re on.