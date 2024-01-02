Daily Horoscope: January 3, 2024

Harmonious vibes are flowing as the moon in Libra links up with its planetary ruler, Venus, in Sagittarius at 7:15 AM. Our intelligence and conversational skills get a boost now. Discussions about fairness and putting in the work arise as the moon clashes with the sun in Capricorn at 10:30 PM. A look through our personal and collective histories might need to happen to better understand where balance is lacking.

All times ET.

Aries: March 19, 2024 – April 19, 2024

Inspiring conversations are unfolding in your partnerships as the moon in Libra links up with Venus in Sagittarius. You could be exchanging ideas about how you want to contribute and make a difference in the world as the moon clashes with the sun in Capricorn, orienting you to all the work there’s left to be done.

Taurus: April 19, 2024 – May 20, 2024

You could be recalibrating your health as the moon in Libra links up with Venus in Sagittarius, encouraging you to practice healthier habits and limit choices that are excessive. Discussions about equality and justice could challenge your beliefs about success as the moon squares off with the sun in Capricorn, inviting you to consider how much of a difference support makes in people’s lives, and to evaluate what kind of support you’ve been blessed with, or lacking, to accomplish your aspirations.

Gemini: May 20, 2024 – June 20, 2024

Creative ideas are exchanged as the moon in Libra links up with Venus in Sagittarius, catalyzing subtle changes in your relationships. You might be letting go of opportunities to welcome more balance into your life as the moon squares off with the sun in Capricorn; committing yourself to enjoying more of your time and energy with the people that light you up is its own type of success!

Cancer: June 20, 2024 – July 22, 2024

A focus on health and routines arrives as the moon in Libra links up with Venus in Sagittarius. You might be trying to get back to a sense of balance at home as you transition from the peak of holiday season to the fresh period of the new year. Inspiration for a more harmonious home leads you to be more intentional about your daily rituals. Discussions about getting on the same rhythm, or leading the same lifestyle while under one roof, may arise with family members or partners as the moon squares off with the sun in Capricorn. A sense of cohesion is better for everyone in the long run.

Leo: July 22, 2024 – August 22, 2024

You’re feeling enthusiastic, and perhaps even celebratory, as the moon in Libra mingles with Venus in Sagittarius. Positive news could come your way or you might enjoy uplifting conversation with friends, siblings, and people you learn from. A need to readjust your schedule or plans might arrive as the moon in Libra squares off with the sun in Capricorn, encouraging you to stay flexible and let go of what you can’t control.

Virgo: August 22, 2024 – September 22, 2024

Shows of appreciation are happening at home or with family as the moon in Libra harmonizes with Venus in Sagittarius. Gratitude for your homeland or distant relatives could keep you in touch with what’s most important to you. Chemistry can be sparked as the moon squares off with the sun in Capricorn, reminding you that differences in preferences keep things interesting.

Libra: September 22, 2024 – October 22, 2024

You’re feeling social and curious as the moon in your sign mingles with your ruling planet, Venus, in Sagittarius. It’s a lovely day to express yourself through writing or practicing the art of conversation with people who inspire you to think differently. Podcast time! An interest in your self-development and emotional intelligence grows as the moon squares off with the sun in Capricorn, inviting you to consider whether some structural changes in your habitat or routines are in order.

Scorpio: October 22, 2024 – November 21, 2024

Time is precious and you’d rather spend it resting or getting cozy with partners as the moon in Libra links up with Venus in Sagittarius. You might prefer to spend your private time fleshing out some creative ideas, jotting down notes, or sketching some imagery into your journal as the moon clashes with the sun in Capricorn. Valuable advice or guidance could arise in conversations, though you might not know what to do with it just yet. Give it time to process.

Sagittarius: November 21, 2024 – December 21, 2024

A show of camaraderie has you feeling energized and productive as the moon in Libra links up with Venus in your sign. Your connections could be coming through, supporting you to make dreams a reality. Different opinions and values could be expressed within your social circle as the moon clashes with the sun in Capricorn, inviting you to consider whether it’s time for change, or if this is an opportunity to practice sitting with discomfort.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

You’re embracing a transformative change as the moon in Libra links up with Venus in Sagittarius, and you might feel like trying on different hats for size. Perhaps you’re flirting with the idea of a career change or a shift in roles recognized by the public. Your status or identity could be in a state of transition or upgrade as the moon squares off with the sun in your sign, though you’re still reflecting on how to express this. Be patient with the parts of you that need more time orienting before inviting others to witness something so personal.

Aquarius: January 20, 2024 – February 18, 2024

Invitations to explore different cultural perspectives—or perhaps even plan a trip—could arrive from friends as the moon in Libra links up with Venus in Sagittarius. Inspiration to expand your education or apprentice under a spiritual teacher might come up as well. You may feel disillusioned with certain aspects of society as the moon clashes with the sun in Capricorn, encouraging you to bring light to the shadows. You can aspire to make knowledge and resources more accessible to others as a result, shifting your own relationship with the material world.

Pisces: February 18, 2024 – March 19, 2024

You’re feeling resilient and supported in achieving your goals as the moon in Libra links up with Venus in Sagittarius. People may be sharing their appreciation for your work and dedication now. You’re embracing the past and any hardships along the way as contributors to your success as the moon clashes with the sun in Capricorn.