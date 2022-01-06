Daily Horoscope: January 7, 2022

The moon in Pisces connects with the sun in Capricorn at 12:41 AM, inspiring a harmonious atmosphere—but watch out for impatience as the moon squares off with fiery Mars in Sagittarius at 1:55 AM. The moon connects with Venus retrograde in Capricorn at 5:41 AM, which could find us reflecting on our desires. The moon meets Neptune in Pisces at 7:40 AM, connecting us to our intuitions. You’re tapping into your inner power as the moon connects with Pluto in Capricorn at 5:23 PM.

All times ET.

Aries

The moon is in dreamy Pisces today, encouraging you to connect with your intuition, and to slow down and rest. Take a break from your everyday routine and indulge in a little escape!

Taurus

Your ruling planet Venus is currently retrograde in fellow earth sign Capricorn, finding you rethinking what’s important to you. Today, you’re exploring your values regarding friendship as the moon mingles with Venus retrograde.

Gemini

Your imagination is brimming with creativity as the moon in dreamy Pisces meets mystical Neptune, also activating the sector of your chart that rules your career, making it an exciting time to connect with the public.

Cancer

The moon is in fellow water sign Pisces today, finding you in a philosophical mood. It’s a wonderful moment to plan your next trip or dive deep into your studies!

Leo

You’re one of the most big-hearted, generous signs in the zodiac, Leo, but boundaries are important, too—you need to protect your energy and your resources! Today’s moon in Pisces finds you reflecting on the give-and-take in your partnerships.

Virgo

The moon in Pisces lights up the relationship sector of your chart today, and it’s a lovely time to connect! You’re exploring new ways to enjoy partnership as the moon mingles with Venus retrograde in Capricorn.

Libra

You’re eager to rearrange things at home, redecorate, or switch up your routine as the moon in Pisces finds you reflecting on your habits, and connects with your ruling planet Venus, currently retrograde in Capricorn.

Scorpio

The moon is in fellow water sign Pisces today, finding you in a romantic mood! You’re rethinking how you go about expressing your wants and needs as the moon makes a helpful connection with Venus retrograde.

Sagittarius

You’re in a nostalgic mood today as the moon moves through sensitive water sign Pisces. It’s a lovely time to connect with the past, your history, and your ancestors.

Capricorn

The moon in Pisces lights up the communication sector of your chart, and as it connects with Venus, which is currently retrograde in your sign, you’re reflecting on how you express your desires.

Aquarius

The moon in Pisces lights up the financial sector of your chart today, and as it meets dreamy Neptune, you have big visions of wealth and abundance! It’s an exciting time to figure out how to make your dreams a reality.

Pisces

The world is on your wavelength as the moon moves through your sign, Pisces! The moon meets your ruling planet Neptune, which could find you connecting with your inner voice in a very deep and profound way.

