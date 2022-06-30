Daily Horoscope: July 1, 2022

The moon in Leo makes a harmonious connection with Jupiter in Aries at 11:49 AM, inspiring an expansive atmosphere, and finding us feeling especially in touch with our inner voices and eager to explore new possibilities. The moon connects with Venus in Gemini at 5:59 PM, bringing a fun, flirtatious energy—but intense conversations could take place as Mars in Aries squares off with Pluto in Capricorn at 10:14 PM. A small disagreement might become a big argument, egos can clash, and control issues may come to the surface. Find healthy, productive ways to express your rage!

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2022 – April 19, 2022

Your ruling planet Mars is currently in your sign, Aries, which can find you feeling especially energized! But Mars squares off with Pluto in Capricorn today, which might find you short-tempered, especially toward anyone seeking to control or belittle you. It’s an important time to set boundaries and find healthy ways to express your anger.

Taurus: April 19, 2022 – May 20, 2022

Action planet Mars is currently in Aries, which can find you feeling restless. An argument about your beliefs may take place as Mars squares off with Pluto in Capricorn. If you’ve been feeling like someone has been trying to control how you think, you could decide that enough is enough.

Gemini: May 20, 2022 – June 21, 2022

Drama may arise in your social life as Mars in Aries squares off with Pluto in Capricorn. You can be very clear on what you want from life right now, and perhaps feeling defensive about people standing in your way or telling you what to do!

Cancer: June 21, 2022 – July 22, 2022

A difficult partnership may reach a turning point as Mars in Aries squares off with Pluto in Capricorn. A power struggle could lead to an ending—but if it’s possible to let go of the past, a paradigm shift can take place.

Leo: July 22, 2022 – August 22, 2022

It’s a powerful time to break an old habit. If you’re feeling micromanaged, you may be especially irritated about that today. Mars in Aries squares off with Pluto in Capricorn, which can find you confronting an issue you’re eager to transform—just watch out for short tempers.

Virgo: August 22, 2022 – September 22, 2022

The mood is intense today. Your love life may be ultra passionate! But you could also feel extremely impatient or short-tempered, especially about money. If you feel like someone is being manipulative or withholding, you might be eager to cut them out of your life. Find healthy ways to express your anger.

Libra: September 22, 2022 – October 23, 2022

A confrontation could take place today. An intense mood may be in the air as Mars in Aries squares off with Pluto in Capricorn. You’re not tolerating bad energy at home or in your personal life; your patience is very short for bad behavior.

Scorpio: October 23, 2022 – November 22, 2022

Your two ruling planets, Mars (currently in Aries) and Pluto (now in Capricorn), square off today, which can find an intense conversation coming to a head. You may be eager to take action, but it would be wise to do so patiently, and to keep your temper in check.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2022 – December 21, 2022

A powerful shift in your love life or your creative process might take place. An intense conversation about money could be had, and if you’re feeling manipulated or controlled, you can confront the issue head-on as Mars in Aries squares off with Pluto in Capricorn.

Capricorn: December 21, 2021 – January 19, 2022

Mars in Aries squares off with the planet of power, Pluto, which is currently in your sign, Capricorn, meaning a big change is happening in your home, family, or personal life. Your temper could be especially short. Find healthy ways to express your anger!

Aquarius: January 19, 2022 – February 18, 2022

Action planet Mars is in Aries, activating the communication sector of your chart, and it squares off with Pluto in Capricorn today, finding you having an especially intense conversation. Something you hadn’t thought was an issue could be irritating you now. Set boundaries and find healthy ways to express your anger.

Pisces: February 18, 2022 – March 20, 2022

An intense conversation about money may take place as Mars in Aries squares off with Pluto in Capricorn. A big shift could occur in your social life or the groups or communities you belong to. A shift in power might also be taking place; one that’s quite dramatic!